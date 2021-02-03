Book Review | Jussi Niinistö made a “public edition” of his old dissertation: A biography of Paavo Susitaipale tells the story of a fascist who was fascinated by Italy, hated Freemasons and favored political violence.

Biography

Jussi Niinistö: Paavo Susitaival. Three wars, two rebellions, four castle trips. Minerva. 348 s.

“Three war, two rebellions, four castle trips. Unfortunately, once in Parliament as well. ”

This SpongeBob Susitaipale (until 1927 Sivén) a summary of the course of his life has been directed by a docent Jussi Niinistö in compiling a biography of the Wolf Wolf and has ended up, with the exception of a parliamentary reference, always in the title of the book.

Niinistö is not involved for the first time. The work now published is based on his 1998 dissertation Paavo Susitaival 1896–1993. Activism as an attitude to life.

Niinistö characterizes his new work as a “public edition”, which is mainly reflected in the lack of citations. The author instructs his / her reader to compare the dissertation with the dissertation.

In this way I did, but I am still of the opinion that the work under the new indication should have been used, after all, the information about the book. They could have been put together at the end of the work. When new research has also been read for the work, the references in the dissertation do not help.

A research ethical problem arises, of which Niinistö as a trained researcher is aware.

This striking problem is on page 57, which deals with the executions of the Russians in Vyborg by the whites in April 1918. “It is an exaggeration to talk about the‘ ethnic cleansing ’of the Russians in Vyborg,” Niinistö writes. Who has said that?

Niinistö At the time of writing his dissertation, the Soviet Union had collapsed, the Cold War had ended, and the Finns began to explore the history of World War II with even greater enthusiasm. War veterans were made honorary citizens.

Jussi Niinistö­

Niinistö’s dissertation and the work now published will be in the continuum of cherishing the veteran heritage. Susitaival from 1939–1944 – the leader of the group Wolf, who excelled in the battles of Suomussalmi during the Winter War, the commander of the Infantry Regiment 29 during the Continuation War and the leader admired by his men – gets a thorough and professional description in both works.

Now the spirit of the times is different from the abundant twenty years ago. The optimism of the 1990s has turned to concern and fear for the future of parliamentary democracy, the rule of law and human rights in Europe and globally. Anti-Semitism and xenophobia are spreading, and political violence is no longer unanimously shunned.

The situation has been compared to a hundred years ago, when the dissatisfaction after the First World War and the brutality caused by the war erupted into extremist thinking and action.

SpongeBob Susitaipale topicality in the Finland of the 2020s is based on the extremist thinking he represents. “Castle Trips” in the title of the now-published book refers to the convictions Susitaival received while attacking parliamentary democracy and the rule of law.

As a result of the Mäntsälä uprising and a couple of other jupakas, Susitaival (center) was imprisoned four times. The picture is from Riihimäki 1934. –Illustration of the book.­

Niinistö does not cover Susitaipale’s positions, but comprehensively and smoothly deals with his activities, from youth activism and jazz connections to the War of Independence / Civil War, tribal ideology and right-wing radicalism.

As a leading word and pen user, Susitaival mercilessly mocked his political opponents. For the rest of his life, he could (according to Niinistö’s dissertation) call the Masons he hated, the conspiracies of which he recognized everywhere, for example, “rapper stuff”.

The highlights of IKL’s foreign policy came to life in June 1935, when Mussolini’s special envoy to Finland donated two massive Mussolini busts to IKL. Pictured with a statue of the front row men of the popular movement, Paavo Susitaival on the right. –Illustration of the book.­

Attracted by Italy and Japan in particular, Susitaival despised the party system and sought a corporate system in Finland to replace it. As a conservation activist, Susitaival participated in both the peasant march and the Mäntsälä uprising.

He created an effective organization for the Patriotic People’s Movement, inspired its youth wing, and served as a party MP from 1939 to 1941, a phase he himself did not highly value. As a Member of Parliament, he tirelessly called for national defense readiness, the shortcomings of which became apparent when the Winter War broke out.

Paavo Susitaipale’s election poster from the summer of 1939. –Illustration of the book.­

Provided political violence was useful in pursuing one’s own goal: Susitaipale thought it was allowed to threaten and it was also allowed to be used.

At no point after World War II did Susitaival conceal his fascist past or renounce it, on the contrary. For him, it was a matter of patriotism: a strong nation had to be created in order for Finland to survive the threat of the East.

The anger and contempt for Russians that arose from the influences received from parents during the Russification period and which Niinistö documented with numerous quotes was both ethnic and political.

Against the background of hatred and contempt, it is startling to find on page 274 Niinistö’s design of Susitaipale’s experiences in the follow-up war as the commander of the Karhumäki garrison: “

Paavo Susitaival giving a welcome speech at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Academic Karelia Society at the Äänislinna Theater on February 22, 1942. –Illustration of the book.­

In a biographical study a lot of thought has been given to the dynamics between the biographer and the object. About the fiery proclaimer of IKL Elias Simojoesta prepared a convincing study (2017) Miika Siironen sees it as the biographer’s job to describe his subject in a way that makes the reader wonder, comprehend, and learn with him.

In this respect, Niinistö is not entirely successful, and I recommend getting acquainted with Siironen’s research approach. Niinistö is unnecessarily obedient to what he describes and does not look at this in amazement, taking the distance more boldly and relating his contemporaries more closely.

For example, Susitaipale’s notion that the unity of the Winter War was the result of the fascist idea of ​​the nation propagated by him should not be ignored by a dilute statement about the many factors of national unification. The development of democracy mocked by Wolf Wolf may have played an important role in achieving national consensus.

The Central Office of the Patriotic People’s Movement, Lieutenant Colonel Paavo Susitaival and Lieutenant Leino photographed in 1933.­

Siironen highlights the simultaneous contradictions observed in the person of Simojoki. Niinistök also refers to the sensitive side found in Susitaipale.

A more detailed treatment of the wolf passage as a father and spouse could have shed light on this side. However, the family pays little attention when Niinistö draws a picture of an activist who, without turning his coat, defended his ideas even in YYA-Finland.

The author is a professor of Finnish and Northern European history at the University of Oulu.

Among the blue-black youth, Susitaival was especially appreciated. In a picture taken at Kuortane’s summer camp in 1935, he stands out second from the left. –Illustration of the book.­