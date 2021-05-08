Book Review | Jukka Laajarinne’s compelling and easy-to-read novel claims to be a translation from ancient Greece

In Jukka Laajarinne’s versatile work, the philosopher Pyrrho Eilisläinen goes on the conquests of Alexander the Great.

Novel

Jukka Laajarinne: Mute man. Aula & co. 367 s.

Literary history is often done by translating texts that do not even exist.

A famous example is the Scottish James McPherson collection of poems Songs of Ossian (1758–63), who claimed to be an English translation of old Gaelic poetry. The work dreamed up for Scotland a fascinating past that spread across linguistic and cultural boundaries: a rare broad and influential fan cult was born. The result of the Ossian-inspired folk poetry boom was The Kalevala, say the researchers Sanna Nyqvist and Outi Oja in his work Written forgeries.

The type of pseudo-translations also includes Jukka Laajarinne novel Dumb man, which claims to be 100 BC. born, edited in the 1700s and 1800s. From the songs of Ossian novel distinguished by the fact that the ruin is not taken to the finish. On the covers of the book, Laajarinne is marked as an author, not a translator.

So scam hardly sinks into a reading audience like a knife in butter, but it produces fascinating text. With the help of pseudo-translation, Laajarinne explores how history is written and how perceptions of characters are formed.

At the same time, the “translator” puts his own personality into the game. In the footnotes and preface, he pains his part, marked by rigorous translation work, and tells the story of those accidentally stolen from the library. A dumb man the editions take him to intolerable consciences, for years to Greece, and eventually to the inconsolable observation, “My life had been an equal mess of lies and misunderstandings at all.”

The protagonist of the novel is a philosopher Pyrrhon Yesterday’s (c. 360–270 BC), which toured the world Alexander the Great on conquest expeditions. In the muted man Greek philosophy encounters monotheistic Persian Zarathustralism (reminiscent in many respects of Christianity) as well as early Buddhists in India feeding the peace of the Pyrrhon (ataraxia) aspiring thinking. Thinkers posing in the marketplace recognize each other in any place, and ideas are freely exchanged across language boundaries.

The sophists who travel with the army act as consultants to the authorities and as a communications agency. Pyrrhon specializes in inventing cheekless legends about Alexander posing as an invincible god. In his stories, Gordion’s knots open and the waters recede from the path of the armies. The influencer of his time knew things would sink into the crowd, but barely foresaw their long life cycle.

At the same time, the book says a male hybrid at the roots of Western culture. Laajarinne, who is familiar with existentialism, follows Albert Camus’n The myth of Sisyphus. Instead of Sisyphus rolling the stone forever, Ikaros burning in the sun is thought of In the muted man happy. Pyrrhon must cope with unpredictable, violent, and for-profit masculinity, and the trauma it causes is also at the root of philosophy.

Having developed his own skeptical philosophy, Pyrrhon decides to refrain from criticism and claims about the truth, but even silence does not erase previously calculated lies. According to Pyrrhon, there are so many filters between real events and the human mind that knowledge of history is impossible.

Pyrrhon is indeed a fascinating novelist: with certainty, very little is known about him, even though his aftermath and influence are long. The philosophy considered the father of skepticism has been presented in Finnish at least in recent years Skepticismin the collection of articles (ed. Malin Grahn-Wilder, Gaudeamus, 2016).

Its predecessor Socrates like Pyrrhon did not leave his own texts behind, but became immortalized through the admiring gaze of his followers and the often amused and refreshing gaze of his enemies. The novel utilizes both sources. Pyrrhon is, after all, a rather disgusting type who is impossible to get along with even if his teacher makes a death next door.

Dumb man resemble Jorge Luis Borgesin nourishing the intellect and imagination fictions: what is common is the sovereign application of mathematical concepts. If Borges Novell Babel Library was infinite and contained all possible combinations of text, A dumb man the name could just as well be Zero.

The precursor to this chapter is encountered on the way to Pyrrho. Babylonian scriptures have spaces between words and a blank number is used in the accounts. In Pyrrhon’s philosophy, it is precisely these that become goals: one must strive not to participate in the formation of meaning.

Dumb man is also Odyssey an adaptive adventure story and a novel of development, in relation to its philosophical subjects Attractive and easy to read. The first reading is so smooth that the book seems to run out in the middle. It is worth going through the text again with references.