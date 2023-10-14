Book review | Juha Siitonen’s ambitious debut novel tells a dark story of the money-rich and military powers of the United States

The first-time prose writer writes about the United States like a Yankee.

Novel

Juha Siitonen: Mercy work. Bridge. 566 pp.

When a critic characterizes a domestic novel as “European”, he means it as a compliment. The work is aesthetically so refined that comparison points must be sought from real civilized countries, preferably France.

Juha Siitonen (b. 1973) debut novel Act of charity doesn’t feel Finnish or European, but completely American. I say this as a neutral observation, not as a reproach or a thank you.

The influence from across the Atlantic can be seen in the book’s themes and events as well as in the methods of narration. Siitonen aims for a semi-American “that’s how we lived” type of novel, where the main character’s life stages reflect the psychopathologies of an entire era.

“ The influence from across the Atlantic can be seen in the book’s themes and events as well as in the methods of narration.

In the United States in prose, the family traditionally functions as the basic unit of the story, as well In charity work. The main character Elias is born into the powerful Rackliffe family. When he turns eighteen, he gets a credit card from his parents as a gift, the credit limit of which he doesn’t even know.

The Rackliffs have spread their billions of assets widely. The picture shows that the patriarch of the family, Elias’ grandfather, has enough influential friends and does not hesitate to use his connections to further his goals. The US is a democracy, but acts like a plutocracy.

In fiction – or in life in general – money does not always bring happiness. And it doesn’t bring it to the Rackliffes either. Elias finds the values ​​of his family foreign, and does not want to follow the script drawn up by his parents and grandparents in his life.

In the eyes of the family, he is an underachiever, a flashy boy who could have become the heir to the Rackliffe empire. Elias’ soulmate is Sarah’s progressive-minded cousin.

The relationship between Elias and Sarah is formed The work of mercy the deepest plot line. For the sake of his cousin, Elias ends up doing a cruel but military act, to which the title of the novel refers. At the risk of losing credibility, Siitonen increases Elias’ work of mercy to downright apocalyptic proportions.

Siitonen builds Elias is an internally tormented character. Many others The work of mercy the characters are hastily lumped together, but there is praiseworthy depth and contradictions in Elias.

In his youth, Elias causes the death of his friend by mistake and the injury of his enemy on purpose. He tries to free himself from these burdens by sacrificing himself.

Since he is not interested in sacrificing for his family, Elias takes his homeland as the target of his reconciliation work. The terrorist attacks of September 11 incite a desire for revenge in Elias. He enlists in the army and ends up fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In charity work events emerge that are familiar even remotely to those who follow US news. What new things can a Finnish writer get out of them?

The power of prose lies in the ability to filter common events through individual consciousness. Elias feels the brutality and insanity of war in his own skin. The desire for revenge is not fulfilled, but the war becomes a moral waste.

The United States, as the defender of the free world, turns out to be as hypocritical as the Rackliff family that grows its mammon. The worst part is that Elias soiled his soul in a covert operation against the rules of war.

When sacrificing for the fatherland leads to spiritual shipwreck, Elias has no choice but to perform his work of mercy for the pure Sarah.

Siitonen’s novel is exceptionally ambitious for a first-born. He has done his groundwork carefully, as a prose writer should. The implementation does not succeed in the best way.

Act of charity aims for the feeling of a big book, but the result is rather the feeling of a crowded book. Siitonen’s sentences lack relaxation and lightness, Elias is a self-narrator who clings to details, which makes the narration monotonous.

“ The problems of language and narration are emphasized by the thickness of the novel.

A poet came to mind by Paul Valéry the complaint that novels contain “mere information”. When Siitonen’s characters go to the restaurant, he considers it necessary to tell that the waiter arrived to take the order.

The problems of language and narration are emphasized by the thickness of the novel. There are prose writers who are read for the sheer pleasure of the text, but as a prose writer, Siitonen is not a stylist, but rather a workaholic.

Mercy work yellow worn or hollow tongue images. “Sometimes it “runs like water off a goose’s back”, sometimes “a cold feeling starts creeping in the bottom of the stomach”.

In many places it feels as if you are reading English prose translated into Finnish, where the idioms of the original language can be heard through.

Phrases such as “shut your ass here” can be understood as creating a cultural context, but when a Finnish author uses the expression “in a long run”, a little song swan dies somewhere.