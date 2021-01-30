Book Review | Jouni Tossavainen’s Fighting Capercaillies is reminiscent of Savo’s high culture, in the novel Ferdinand von Wright says Long Distance Love to Minna Canth

Jouni Tossavainen’s one-day novel reaches out to the life of national artist Ferdinand von Wright in Hamina Bay in Kuopio in July 1884.

Novel

Jouni Tossavainen: Fighting Capercaillies. Aviador. 328 p. The audiobook is read by the author himself.

Because prose literature seems to fit one topic at a time, the rise of biofiction during the 2010s has fallen behind the autofiction debate. However, novels illustrating great figures in history have flourished alongside the bloody biographical market and reached a high artistic level in places.

Jouni Tossavainen a one-day novel Fighting Capercaillies, which reaches towards the national artist Ferdinand von Wright life in Kuopio’s Haminalahti in July 1884, makes the mind rise close to the peak of the trend. For example Johanna Venhon Sylvi or Tossavainen’s own running novel A flying Finn from New York the novelty also manages to filter full fiction from intermittent documents.

Although ranked in cosmopolitan gentlemen’s circles Fighting Capercaillies is more savoy in spirit than its predecessor. The narrator starts in the middle of the matter and then collides with the walls of the fence – at the same time the novel devours a rich slice of the 19th century from everyday life to the history of ideas.

Sometimes one goes for overtaking and close to a short circuit, when linguistic twisting and curving does not open up numerous cultural references. Most importantly, however, the sentence travels and carries, among other things, a flood of associations that reaches modern times and beyond.

As a multiplier works mostly as an artist’s multi-counseling young summer slave, a completely imaginary figure who has come to replace Wright’s real slave Ville Huttusta while taking care of his sick wife.

The meritorious slave, also an artist’s apprentice, refers to himself by the nicknames Kipuna and Unkas (J. F. Cooperin According to the last mohican), although the narrator ‘s voice also roams quite freely into the head of the artist and other people. The still life is reminiscent of the relationship between Don Quixote and assistant Sancho Panza, though Cervantesin of the persons in the classic novel, the artist identifies with his namesake Don Fernando.

Mostly not much happens in the novel, as is not the case on the summer day of the mansion, when the first telephone networks are only being set up between the cities.

Ferdi drinks wine and designs his last major work, a capercaillie completed a couple of years later. The slave, on the other hand, runs between the main manor and Ferdi’s apartment and conveys messages from the sisters’ main building and food from the kitchen to the secluded old artist.

When a slave comes up with a confusing pack telling the author Minna Canthin coming to visit, Ferdi strives to hold long monologues about the author’s works, the state of art, and his own youth.

It turns out that Ferdi kicks on Kaukorakka at the famous Kanttila merchant. The slave, on the other hand, believes that his ring days are numbered, when at any moment the mother’s lie is revealed.

In his aftermath Tossavainen says he was inspired by the fact that there is no mention of possible meetings between von Wright and Canth, who have had a long influence in the same city or on its outskirts.

Here is a great example of the potential of biofiction: where nothing is known, a rich world can be created. Although the meeting itself seems to remain fiction within fiction as well.

The large painting itself is still being prepared in the book and rises mainly as a metaphor for masculine struggles in which the artist experiences great externality. Although critical of instrument spending, the novel becomes a reproduction of a 19th-century still life. Minna Canth is the only woman whose inner life is given weight in the novel, even though the artist’s unknown sisters are hard to read.

In a single state lived Ferdinand von Wright is neither Finnish nor Swedish-minded, neither a manor lord nor a worker, neither a realist nor a romantic. Thus, Tossavainen has made him an intoxicated observer who, like Don Quixote, at the same time sees culture at the core and completely inhabits his own world.

The work is also multilingual, with a lot of Swedish in particular. Although Tossavainen uses the actual dialect sparingly, this style could very well create a Savolainen version over the course of a decade. In the hall of the nave house classic.

Still, the reader is probably lucky that the author has stopped around three hundred pages and did not embark on a risky eternity project.