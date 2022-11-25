Book Review | Jo Nesbø’s popular detective series shows signs of wear and tear

Verikuu is a competent but jaded Harry Hole detective, although there is a wicked murder plot on offer.

Novel

Jo Nesbø: Blood Moon (Blodmåne). Finnish Outi Menna. Johnny Knig. 544 pp.

Jo Nesbøn The Harry Hole series is already in its 13th volume.

The popular series has been on hiatus from time to time, and Nesbø has sometimes hinted that he would put the whole thing in a package. Blood moon while reading it comes to mind that maybe it would have been worth it. The novel is the work of a skilled storyteller, but nowhere near the best parts of the series. The adventure grinds to a halt and only picks up from time to time.

Blood moon at the beginning, Harry is crawling in Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon. He feels guilty about the deaths of his loved ones and tries to drink himself to death. However, the hero has to continue his miserable life when an innocent woman needs a savior.

The rescue mission takes Harry back to Oslo. There he is washed by a cocaine-loving businessman who is accused of a brutal murder. A sly businessman wants Harry, known as a brilliant criminal investigator, to solve the murder and let him off the hook.

For biotechnology the related crime plot is witty and cartoonishly over-the-top. Heinous crimes take place at the limits of believability or even slightly beyond them.

Nesbø describes the remarkable series of events so confidently that the reader is happy to take a leap of faith.

Equally funny is the crack team that Harry forms from his old acquaintances. A mixed group solves crimes on the deathbed of one of its members, sometimes argues about the best rock songs and has a lot of banter. After the argument, Harry gets depressed again and goes to a bar.

Too much of the story is spent in regretting past relationships and making new ones. A lot of background story has already accumulated, and weak reflection stops the interesting plot many times.

Harry is despite his alcoholism and outbursts, he is always an attractive romantic partner and he ends up in the motherly beauty’s bosom to be comforted. This part of the story is the most ridiculous.

A little more emotion can be found in the relationship between Harry and the little boy born in the neighborhood. Hardened by his losses, Harry unwittingly finds a tender father figure in himself.

The magic of Nesbø’s best books is based on strong archetypes and dramatic stories. The adventures have the glow of great stories and the clichéd hero in itself has mythical dimensions.

It feels like a blood moon impressively Knife-after the novel from a smaller story, an intermediate stage where the game pieces are placed in new places.

The series is clearly intended to be continued, as a few plot threads are conveniently left untied. At the end, Harry has new relationships and thus new things to lose.

Blood moon can recommend to fans who want to know what is up with familiar characters. If the series is still unknown, it is worth starting with an earlier part, for example From the Snowman or Redbreast.