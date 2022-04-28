Book Review | Jazz’s masterpiece was born in just four hours and is now compared to Jesus ’sermon and Martin Luther King’s famous speech

Nonfiction book

Ashley Kahn: A Love Supreme – The Testament of John Coltrane (A Love Supreme – The Story of John Coltrane’s Signature Album). Petri Silas, Finland. Aviador. 355 pp. And CD Aftermath.

“Where would you like to be in ten or twenty years ’, asked the saxophonist and composer From John Coltrane in June 1966 in Tokyo, at a press conference anticipating a long tour.

“As a musician or a person?”

“It’s said to be a person,” the Japanese jazz magazine reporter explained.

“As a person … I would like to be a saint,” replied 39-year-old Coltrane. He was at the peak of his career at the time, a year and a half of his masterpiece A Love Supremen after publication and one year before his cancer death.

A saint! Saint! Was he serious or guessing about his future – either alive or dead?

No one knows, and now it must be made clear that immediately after the answer, the tape gives Coltrane a laugh, joined by his wife and co-worker, pianist sitting next to him. Alice Coltrane.

Since this “prophecy” has not been ridiculed. Challenging both himself and his admirers to the last breath, Coltrane is still a saint of jazz. Perhaps the only one in July, 55 years since his death.

Coltrane presents the Varitone electric saxophone, developed in late 1965, as a kind of equivalent to an electric guitar in the mid-1960s. Coltrane never recorded with Varitone.

It is not supported by other major African-American musician-composers of the same generation – such as the saxophonist Ornette Colemantrumpet players Miles Davisbassists Charles Mingus or a pianist Thelonious Monk. Having lived longer in Coltrane, they are just ordinary jazz legends.

Coltrane’s sanctity is still not based on all the unfinished work of life. He, too, could be just an ordinary legend without an album A Love Supreme (1965), whose stages as a journalist-author Ashley Kahn opens in his book just twenty years ago A Love Supreme – The will of John Coltrane.

However, the “testament” named after it is the choice of a Finnish publisher and much more grandiose than the subtitle of an American original work. The Story of John Coltrane’s Signature Album and the English edition The Creation of John Coltrane’s Classic Album.

BesidesColtrane released in his lifetime A Love Supremen followed by six more albums, never clarifying or clarifying their musical “testament”. But, of course, Kahn gives a reason for this in his preface, emphasizing that when writing about Coltrane, “it’s hard to avoid pomp or gross exaggeration”.

Kahn cannot fail to mention that “his initials refer directly to the Messiah of Christians,” and Malta cannot be equated A Love Supremea Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and Martin Luther King to the famous “I have a dream” talk.

Proportionate to this annealing A Love Supremen birth does not correspond to the drama in which history was made. The entire 33-minute album was recorded in one evening in December 1964 – four hours from 8 pm to midnight, with a total of less than an hour of audio tape being used.

In the central part of the book in the part, Kahn talks about almost everything possible about this start-up and analyzes the roots of the four-part work. Fortunately, two of Kahn’s participants were still alive under the book’s publication in 2002: a drummer Elvin Jonespianists McCoy Tyner and a recorder Rudy Van Gelder. Bassist Jimmy Garrison had died in 1976, album producer Bob Thiele 1996

Admittedly, Kahn doesn’t get into the 50-page studio phase until the middle of the book. And better so, because the musical and social context of the album is just as important to the experience of it: what happened before and after, and how he ended up in this exceptional work.

A Love Supreme is the only one of Coltrane ‘s approximately fifty lifetime albums to contain his voice and cover lyrics. One of them is a letter praising God Dear Listener and another prayer-like poem A Love Supremethe book “Libretto”.

Kahn is familiar too A Love Supremen recorder, producer, publisher, display, advertising and marketing, and reception.

And of course, he also explores the history of the studio that influenced the sound of the album, Van Gelder Studio, all the way down to the structural solutions of the ceiling.

In January 1965 published A Love Supreme has achieved the aura of the perfect work, but Coltrane also had an alternative plan. He returned to the same studio the very next day – Thursday, December 10, 1964 – and recorded two unreleased versions of the first part of the work with a band of two saxophonists and two bassists.

What could be the idea? And what would have followed if he had recorded instead of his standard quartet A Love Supremen entirely by sextet. Would it still be a landmark of “spiritual jazz”?

John Coltrane (center) made the history of jazz on December 9, 1964, but no one had commissioned a photographer. The next day, he returned to the same Rudy Van Gelder studio to continue recording A Love Supreme with an ensemble that also included saxophonist Archie Shepp. On the left is McCoy Tyner, a regular pianist in the Coltrane Quartet, and on the right is Bob Thiele, producer of A Love Supreme and director of Impulse!

Kahn also tries to solve another mystery. Why Coltrane performed the work only once, on the French Riviera in July 1965, and even then only at the suggestion of the organizers of the jazz festival. Was it too personal, sacred, or demanding?

Well not quite, and he performed it for the second time in 1965 at a concert released last October as a record A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle. Unfortunately, the information about it did not get to the translation, which was done with careful translation by the translator Petri Silas has otherwise updated to the smallest, essentially.

Still can’t to avoid the impression that a book with a bibliography, personal index, and discography is now twenty years old. Not from the historical core, but from some conclusions as well as the later stages of the album. A new one has grown up since the book A Love Supremea and the generation that appreciates the “spiritual jazz” it represents.

For example, a 31-minute record recorded last autumn is attached to this translation Aftershocksfacing A Love Supremen inspired by a saxophonist Mikko Innanenguitarists Raoul Björkenheim and drummer Teemu Mustonen – and a saxophonist Juhani Aaltonen.

There are them in it, at least three generations of Coltrane diggers. As well as the Finnish legend, which was pushed into this path by Coltrane ‘s only Finnish performances in November 1961 and November 1962.

“He played like a knife in his throat and I listened to him like a knife in his throat, his knuckles white,” Aaltonen recalled this experience a good year ago, the spirit of which he still inspires.

John Coltrane first performed his album A Love Supreme on the French Riviera on July 26, 1965. The next day, Coltrane was greeted at the hotel by photographer Jean-Pierre Leloir, who reached him at a delicate moment. Coltrane played the serenade with a picture he had just taken of his saxophonist Eric Dolphy, who had died a year earlier.

Correction 28.4. at 4:25 p.m .: Corrected the title that originally wrote about the four days.