Book Review | Jan Guillou keeps his series of ten novels to a high standard – down to the last point

The masterpiece is quite a monument of recent history.

Novel

Jan Guillou: The end of the story. The Great Century X (Slutet på historien. Det stora århundradet X). Petri Stenman, Finland. Like. 475 s.

Swedish the most productive writers are Jan Guillou (b. 1944), and there has been no shortage of popularity or scandals. The very own “Jörkka” of the Swedes. And it should be emphasized that his novels have also met the criteria of multidisciplinarity and quality throughout the line.

The stone legs of Guillou’s massive production are tenths Great century -series. Only with a statement The end of the story in the concluding part entitled, he finishes his saga of family and social history. Sweden and Europe, their own development lines.

The format of the novel series, which has progressed for a decade per book, works quite well for its participants. Although fewer if any processes fit within the framework of the decade, Guillou has developed a logical flow to each part internally. It requires skill and technology.

The end of the story combines the stages of Lauritzen’s Branches. The main feature is the commercial lawyers Eric Letang of Stockholm, his family and the lawsuits of the lawsuits – with very strange twists. But on top of everyday life, the past with its memories repelled by the family still looms.

Letang’s work as a lawyer and the political experiences of Katarina’s wife, Minister of Demar, offer a natural way to penetrate the core of Swedish society. Law and politics are eternal partners, most often partners in dispute, sometimes partners in crime.

And Guillou does not flatter the objects of his description. In politics and economics, the 1990s are cooling off towards neoliberal inevitability, the only right way to go – and it looks very much like Sweden, Finland, Sweden. Guillou casts toxic flashes at the role-plays of the Swedish government elite – Göran, Mona, Margareta.

Nor does the relationship between law and justice seem to be balanced. Cumulative moral panics for various reasons undermine the sound judgment of not only citizens but also the courts.

For decades as a ghost back to the family, SS officer Harald Lauritzen, an authentic Nazi uncle, appears. It comes with a solid evidence base on which to measure huge compensation from the German state. Hirtehinen’s fun is the question of whether family reunion grabs these incredible promises or whether it rejects an unpleasant speaker.

The end of the story the voltage remains until the last point.

Great century tithing becomes a considerable monument in recent history. It is a testament to the 20th century, long strides and deep collapses, as great as the low century.

Jan Guillou may not be one of the strongest epics in the Nordic region, let alone Europe. In any case, he has completed his major work, a sharp and high-quality novel series.