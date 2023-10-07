Book review | Ingredients for a cult book: in a punk epic, the hunger for life of the 1970s and 80s turns into a gothic romance and a dark fairy tale for adults

In Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen’s novel, Marrasvirta Tanssisali Mana, reminiscent of Jyväskylä, emerges as a pioneer.

Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen: Anatomy of the deaf hide. Athena. 575 pp.

Science fiction and the grand old lady of fantasy Ursula K. Le Guin (1929–2018) has compared the observer characters sent to foreign worlds in his books to adolescents. For Le Guin, every teenager is an anthropologist in a way. He wonders about the strange creatures among whom he has to live for the rest of his life. As well as the strange customs that you can’t live without.

Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen (b. 1966) the beginning of the fifth novel is like Le Guin’s ideas transferred to the Finnish school world.

Considered strange, clumsy and repulsive, M wraps himself in his “gray caterpillar protective figure”. He makes anthropological observations about friendships and records events in the schoolyard with his cinematically precise “mental camera”. The purpose is to solve the riddle of civilized monkeys called humanity.

It’s about from the game developed by big brother Alvar, the only one who understands M: M is, as it is, the heir of the holy imperial house of Mars, an agent of the red planet on Earth. The mythology created by Alvar draws by Edgar Rice Burroughs and Ray Bradbury From the Mars books.

The multi-talented Alvar becomes the demigod of the high school, “an angel and a demon in the same package”. He is too flamboyant, perhaps from Jääskeläinen’s homes to the city of Marrasvirta, which resembles Jyväskylä.

Then Alvar disappears in the middle of February 1976’s abi-rientes. A Mother’s Day card arrives from London. Few clues point to a haunted house in Soho and drug gangs in a city of millions.

After two years of silence, the professor father and the merchant mother give up. The sparkling firstborn is probably dead.

M knows better. He still receives secret messages from his big brother, in the spirit of a game between siblings, that is, Martian hide and seek. It’s as if Alvar, who was responsible for the sets and special effects of the local theater, was scripting the strange events in M’s life from London.

Not far from Ruoholahti’s Lepako and Kallio’s Kill City, Marrasvirta Tanssisali Mana is emerging as a pioneer of the Finnish punk scene. There are rumors of an even wilder subculture center, New Mars like the free state of Christiania.

Anatomy of the ear canal is an actual book of changes. In particular, gender boundaries are tested: M first hatches into a tomboy Mara, then a self-conscious high school princess and the carefree hedonist Mymmeli of the Keskuspuisto ice cream club.

David Bowie Changes-song-paced role plays are part of M’s mission as an anthropological spy. He builds different selves based on world literature and movies. There is also in Mymmel François Truffaut Jules and Jim (1962) from the fateful Catherine.

In the past, punk has been written about at least by contemporary photographers Kjell Westö and Anja Snellman. I met Kinnusen the autobiographical novel series or “Suomi-sixpack” records the same stages on the Joensuu-Turku axis.

In generational novels is often based on recognizable events and a detailed historical picture. Jääskeläinen surprises as much as he can.

In the new Mars, in the cultural center ruined by the bombings of the winter war, you can say goodbye to the compass and everyday logic. Clocks and calendars should also be forgotten.

The punks dressed in leather jackets, rivet belts, Palestinian scarves, plaid pants and landing shoes want to get rid of the conditions of bourgeois society.

There’s only the eternal present, the perpetual high of Martian wine and pogo-ing at the risk of broken bones.

The names of the night owls’ freak guard are Swedish: Rosa Rotten, bear girl Dröm, Barabbas, Čeka, Pushkii and Marie Mannerheim.

Mymmeli changes Agnetha Fältskog -cut his spiky hair. He becomes Mureena among his new friends.

In his swagger and even in its insanity, there is something early Christian in the communality of New Mars. In the corridors there are pets that have been mistreated but rescued from their owners. Laboratory animals are released from the university laboratory.

The adult world fades into the background. Jääskeläinen’s focus is on Marrasvirta’s two competing shadow societies.

At night, local fascist militants, or jägers, prey on the streets and parks. In addition to night owls, they target Roma, homosexuals and drug addicts. You can’t survive confrontations without scars and deaths.

In Jääskeläinen, a new dogmatism can also develop from the freedom utopianism of subcultures. In punk circles hardened by street fighting, the militant wing of the white hoodies is taking over. It resigns itself from the previous banter, circus tricks and pirate songs.

Wrong music and opinions are publicly regretted. There is only room for fighting anti-fascism.

In the novel’s epilogue, which extends into the 2020s, both populist politicians and the cancel culture are mocked.

M’s growth report does not end in the serenity of middle age. He is nominally doing well, after his latest transformation, that of CFO of a large company.

Still, M remains in the halls of mirrors of his self, strange to himself and others. The novel reflects on the half-life of deceptions, childhood ghosts and rejected memories.

The 575 pages of the rather unnecessarily sprawling novel can hold quite a bit of subconscious fireworks – or pure pyromania. When reading about Jääskela, it’s like by H. C. Andersen fairytale worlds would drive a head-on crash master of paranoia by William S. Burroughs with a crappy Datsun. In the background, strummed strummed guitars, over-speed playing and the singer’s wolf howl.

In a good wild and dangerous way In the anatomy of the eardrum has ingredients for a cult book. It could also spawn its own soundtrack album. From the Misfits to the Black Parade, from the Sex Pistols to the Ramones, About Patti Smith To Kate Bush and About David Bowie to early To Hector.