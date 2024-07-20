Book review | Ina Mikkola’s work about a twerk dancer is vulgar and full of platitudes

Book review|Tia-Maria Sokka wants to inspire, but Ina Mikkola’s work on Tinze remains superficial.

Ina Mikkola: Tinze – Unyielding. Oak. 272 pp.

Supplier and CEO Ina Mikkola33, met the twerk dancer and entrepreneur three years ago Tia-Maria Sokka34, when they were together on a reality TV show Company Ketonen & Gustafsberg on the set playing soldiers with other celebrities.

Then Sokka asked Mikkola to write a biography about him. Now Tinze – Unyielding has appeared. Mikkola has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, Soka no fewer than 340,000.

Mikkola has previously published wellness books The handbook of the trunk (Into) and my Power of Attorney (Into).

The novelty in the preface, Mikkola writes that he added a lot of himself and his thoughts to the text. Still, the entire book is written in an I-form monologue, narrated by Sokka.

It remains to be guessed when it is about Mikkola’s own thoughts, because everything is presented as told by Soka. This erodes trust in the entire content.

“ The discouragers include at least the Finnish media, toxic boyfriends and a bunch of other twerk dancers.

With the help of the rags-to-riches story model, Soka is built into an underdog who rises on his own from scarcity, i.e. from an apartment in Annala in Tampere, to his full bloom, i.e. to an apartment worth over half a million in Helsinki and Snoop Dogg’s to the gig “to shake her butt”, even though others try to discourage her. The discouragers include at least the Finnish media, toxic boyfriends and a bunch of other twerk dancers.

In accordance with Bossladyfeminism, Sokka is presented as a role model for other women: you too will succeed and flourish if you work hard like I do!

The text is slang and full of platitudes. The grammar is lame. The events are not built into natural scenes, and a complete story is not formed because of the messy structure. Contradictions are not dealt with, but thoughts remain as superficial summaries.

The readership hardly expects intellectual stimulation from the book, but voyeurism and inspiration. But empowerment is difficult if reading makes you suffer.

The book mainly lists events and sea rites, such as an artist contract with Universal as “Finland’s DJ Khaled”, who gets his name in songs by making hoots and dancing in music videos.

The text resembles an excessively long, self-congratulatory LinkedIn article, where you prove your competence for potential employers. Something has always been learned from life’s “challenges”.

“ It’s hard to get stronger if reading makes you struggle.

Acknowledging one’s own traumas is a part of celebrity biographies. This is also the case Tinze– in the book, which deals with the divorce of the parents, the difficult relationship with the father and the torn relationship with a violent ex-partner who abused Sokka repeatedly. However, the rambling narration makes the reading experience of a socially important topic hollow.

One or two a year ago, Sokka found himself in the middle of social media when he was accused of cultural appropriation. According to critics, Sokka has built a self-profitable Tinze brand with the help of twerk, without giving credit to the dance’s African roots and highlighting non-white dancers.

In the book, Sokka admits that he was the victim of strategic bullying and targeting. At the same time, it is emphasized how grateful Sokka is for “reasonable criticism” and how he has added “diversity” to his performances. Proving goodness seems like polishing the halo, honing the brand to fit today.

The twerk dance is covered superficially in the book. The story focuses on fading social media visibility. How to shoot a perfect dance video with the right angles, why a dance studio must have a pink filming wall and why Onlyfans is a good source of income.

Something essential about social media’s attention economy is managed to be written at the end of the book, when Sokka wonders if his “iron is hot anymore” and asks if everyone has forgotten him.