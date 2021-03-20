Book Review | In the vicious circle of work and home, a woman finds herself firing on a negative self-talk

The mother is at the mercy of expectations in Anna Maria Mäki’s first novel.

Novel

Anna Maria Mäki: Sound range. Work. 195 s.

“The caregiver doesn’t fit to be furious, it violates basic security, ”he writes Anu Silfverberg pressure on women in their essay book You have been seen (2020). Anna Maria Mäen the protagonist of the novel, Sanni is a mother of two and a busy consultant who is constantly tired at home and haunted by a sense of inadequacy. At work, he succeeds and has experiences of success, but the home also haunts an increasing share of the work.

The children, preschool Ansa and Otso, a few years younger, are of a busy age and require special attention due to illness, but her husband Tomi is constantly at work. There are “many projects going on, and I really can’t relax anything”.

Every nerve loss causes a bad conscience blower. There doesn’t seem to be room for expressing emotions at work or at home, and Tom’s evasive responses evoke risky rage. “Yes, a normal person can handle it,” the man smiles and sails back to his work station.

In the range of sound has a trendy self-prose feel and an intimate feel, but in narrative it is more cunning than average. The characters are portrayed in the third person, and Sanni’s internal monologue is nicely captured through a free live performance: “You’re confused. You’re a bad mom and damn messed up. Sun should never have had children. ”

The guarantees go to Sanni’s childhood, where the father is always just at work and the mother does a demanding doctoral dissertation on the side and gives birth to more children until she can no longer. Then the father disappears, the children when it is necessary to have, even if no time is spent with them.

Already in Mäki’s debut work The magic of an enclosed place (2005) depicted women in the strollers of a performance society and falling from them – the hospital was the truth, the rest behind the scenes. Also In the range of sound Solidarity is only possible in a hospital: society is oozing from the upper middle class, mostly with a grim demand to keep the package together, not just to drop into a “loser bunch” – such as “peer groups” in Sanni’s thoughts.

The role of a woman at work and at home is clearly defined for her, but reaching out to it is a sure recipe for mental health problems: “She had to be a good worker, efficient, productive, productive. Must be a good mother, always present, caring, patient, loving. There was a need to raise good members of society who would in turn be efficient and productive. Who had encouraged to rest at any point, no one. ”

Social analysis does not shine with its freshness, but the tip of the work is elsewhere. Mäki, who previously published short prose, manages to transport the story with the help of short, absurdly prone scenes. (With) the collision of feelings such as shame, sadness, and frustration with rigid external conditions Sound range in places feel like an outspoken version Mikko Rimminen prose.

Sanni eventually tries to jump out of the workplace ventilation window. She is taken to the department where you will find the first person in the book who really understands Sanna, Susanna. The duo’s adventures in the hospital corridors are reminiscent Thelman and Louisen such an immortal friendship, but Susanna also proves anything but stable in her existence.

The range of sound would be probably sometime in the past accused of dull everyday realism and confinement to the home – but today I hope to see that there is still uncharted territory in the home, perhaps even taboos to be broken.

Besides, you don’t have to scratch the surface of everyday life much when horror, humor and madness seep through – the home is always also a strange and unknown place. There’s nothing like what it looks like, it’s your own landscape of literature. But when the scenes are overturned, the voice carries again.