Markku Pääskynen continues his reliable career as a confuser focusing on disasters with the novel The Sun Does Not Move.

Novels

Markku Pääskynen: The sun does not move. 165 pp. January. Also published as an audiobook read by Aku Laitinen.

Author Markku Pääsky could, for its subjects, be thought of as a Scandinavian fascinated by disturbances in the functioning of the welfare state. Debut Snails (2002) described the traffic accident in Gothenburg from a number of perspectives; another novel Ellington (2003), on the other hand, plunged into the minds of a Swedish psychopathic murderer. Finlandia candidates A day of hatred (2006) and Souls (2015) dealt with family death and the disappearance of a child as identifiable role models, the latter of which also reflected Mikkeli’s 1986 hostage drama.

Swallow the latest novel gets its start from the so-called trunk container murder in Lappeenranta in 2018, although the events in the book have been transferred to the village of Pohja in Raseborg, where the novel’s narrator and protagonist, unemployed jobseeker Matti, lives. More than the night side of society and solving violent crimes The Swallow is still fascinated by the impact of exceptional events on the human mind and a limited community, in this case a family or a village.

The family happens to be on the beach when the car returns. They only hear about the murder the next day, but the teenage boy Aarne has seen it before.

He also starts to see everyday coffee cup crashes and change a couple of seconds in advance, even once he seems to be saving the family from a car accident. Otherwise, the secondary nature of normal life is underlined, even with obvious-feeling references: the family repeatedly looks at its moments together Bill Murrayn starred My day as a murmur movie, which is known to repeat the same day indefinitely.

Like A day of anger and In souls, the apparent non-occurrence of a small locality provides a favorable framework for a rupture in reality – could speak Twin Peaks effect. The famous TV series Swallow is also connected by the fact that even if the crimes survived, the mystery will not be solved. And it cannot be solved: the mystery is at the heart of reality.

Matin the house, renovated by the family, has an officer who has lived in past decades and is said to have gone insane and eaten his own meat. The matter is not obviously related to the events of the present, but returns to haunt with a logic in which the strange attracts the strange. Familiar with the special history of the village, the full circle of cards in the cafe of the local market, called the Full Hand, further confuses the pack with its surreal dialogues, which proceed like a sophisticated joke:

“- Speaking of love, my youthful friend once fell in love with a woman.

– Wow. What do I hear?

– Don’t ironize everything. It irreversibly destroys the good, the beautiful, and the right.

– I’m sorry. Your turn.”

Also the conversations within the family are easily set off in the novel, and pull the rug under the feet of the reader who sustains the illusion of reality. Also, Matti, who seemingly only records observations of his own life, gets caught up in the distortion of reality and turns out to be an unreliable narrator. He has commonalities with the main character of Pääskynen’s previous novel, Rakku, who traveled all over Europe in the 1990s and later settled in his fields with his family. Both are described as variations of the “unnecessary human” archetype, although Rakku is a caricature-like poser and Matti with his modest aspirations arouses more sympathy.

Good person (2018) is kind of anyway The sun does not move sister work of the novel, as the natural philosophical theme of the title is already familiar from the previous novel. Like the sun only show in the novels of rising and falling, even in Pääskyen’s novels, reality as such cannot be observed with the naked eye. Nor does it turn into a story, although novels are readily assumed to be such. The resolution of the trunk murder remains background noise, even if the detective has woven the whole thing around it.

Although the concept is not mentioned in the novel, it is centered on synchronicity. Psychiatrist Carl Jungin the term created by Jung means a phenomenon in which two related things occur simultaneously without a causal connection – according to Jung, phenomena can be connected by meaning, not just coincidence.

Likewise The sun does not move after reading the novel, there is a feeling that everything is connected to everything and that everything has some purpose. However, the connections observed are so strange that the reader is left in a rather satisfactory state of confusion.