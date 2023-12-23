Book review | In the Estonian master's prose, the world of fairy tales and imagination breaks the realistic framework

The new translation brings Mati Unti's miniature novels to the center of his production.

Mini novels

Mati Unt: And we're still alive, unless we're dead. Finnish Jouko Väisänen. Plaid cover. 319 p.

Estonian One of the greatest writers of the 1960s generation Mati Unt (1944–2005) would soon turn 80 if he were still alive. Although Unt is counted among the most significant classics in Estonia, he is poorly remembered in Finland. Someone may recall the filmed suburban study Fall dance (Sügisball1979), someone else perhaps parodying the birth of an urban legend That's what they say -novel (Räägivad1984).

Mati Untia has often been described as an absent person. “It's as if he lacked a clearly defined character or essence,” describes Unti's assistant Kalev Keskülan in afterwords.

It is precisely that limitlessness that seems to be visible in Unti's novels and short stories. They are not clear-cut in their characters, plot, shape, sometimes not even in their layouts. Sentences may cross a paragraph or chapter line without a period. Text spaces and capital letters are common efficiency measures.

At the center of everything is an aimless search that finds metaphors for the emptiness of existence in a dreamlike landscape. A garbage can burns in front of the whitewashed airport. Next to the piggery and the feed tower, an empty car is heading towards the river. Dead herrings lie in their boxes with their eyes open.

And we're still alive, unless we're dead is a Finnish translator Jouko Väisänen a selection of Unti's most famous short stories and short novels. Väisänen himself has said that the reason for compiling the work is that the important basis of Unti's production, also known as a theater artist, is in shorter texts, where the world of fairy tales and imagination breaks the realistic framework.

Literary researcher Jaan Undusk have suspected that Unti's most profound message is the fear that life is just theatre, tragedy and drama written for the stage.

A selection the title text (1973) describes the life of an unnamed father, mother and son in a constant state of tension, which creates a middle-class and petty-bourgeois world.

In his collections of essays, Unt himself has called his prose style archi-mythological, which is heard in the gaps between mixed social systems and the passive cast of people. And an Estonian short novel wouldn't be an Estonian short novel without a reference to the archaic world, let alone tragic werewolves.

Taken as a title in addition to the work, the selection also includes another of Unti's most significant short novels Desert beach (1972), which would turn out to be an orthodox presentation of existentialism. That too is a dreamy, languid and dreamy description of a three-drama, the dramatic part of which remains small, partly acceptable from the point of view of the male protagonist.

A man and a woman travel to the “Western Islands” because something is missing. The man rejects his wife's advances and dresses in his father-in-law's old nightgown so that she can spend time with her beloved.

The world outside of the main character is somehow faceless, fuzzy – kind of like Camus's On the side (1942). Unt also seems to resonate with an earlier generation of Estonian emigrants who lived in Sweden Karl Cross stone with in his existentialistic loss. The insignificance of life is emphasized in the wandering of the characters, like Ristikivi In the night of souls (1953).

Ristikivi described the emptiness of a refugee who fled to Sweden, Unt, who lived in Soviet Estonia, finds the same in everyday reality.

As said Unti's way of creating a disturbing semi-fantastic world is to collide the main character's own detached and dreamlike observation with a schematic reality. The main character always looks at himself through others, so he has to struggle with his own independence and subjectivity.

This structure is useful for analyzing the opposites of disintegration and unity or love and lack of love.

All in all, it is excellent that Mati Unti's original and strangely fresh prose is available in Finnish for a long time. The miniature novels in the collection are real literary gems and there is nothing wrong with the short stories describing life through the eyes of a child.