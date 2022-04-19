Book Review | In the award-winning fantasy book, the transpo is a prisoner between his traditions and his identity

In the novel by American Aiden Thomas, the Yadriel family belongs to the magical brujx community.

A youth novel

Aiden Thomas: Cemetery Boys. Inka Parpola, Finland. Karisto. 372 s.

Cemetery boys is also quite a dive into new worlds as a fantasy novel. Not only is the novel a fantasy – in the world of the work, the magic is real – the book also introduces the reader to American Latin culture and the life of a transgender.

The word Latinx is used as gender-neutral to replace the word latino / latina in the U.S. debate. This is an ethnic minority in the United States, which is often referred to as Latino in Finland.

Yadriel is a trans boy with a problem. His family belongs to the magical brujx community. The word comes from the Spanish word Brujo / bruja for witch.

The culture of Brujxie unites the culture of Native Americans, Africans, and Spaniards into magic, where the liberation of spirits is an important task. The task of the Brujx men, the bruj, is to break the worldly ties of the spirits with a ceremonial knife. Women or bruja are healers.

Yadriel’s problem is that he is a boy and thus Brujo, but according to the community he is a girl, for in such a body he was born. Because of this, Yadriel cannot go through the normal adult ritual of getting a knife belonging to a brujo. He is a prisoner between his traditions and his true identity.

Yadriel’s ally and most important friend is his cousin Maritza. As a vegan, he has refused the rituals of the Brujxes because they use blood. Maritza is a blacksmith, and she makes her own knife for Yadriel. This allows Yadriel to perform his own adulthood ritual. In connection with this, he will be summoned by a spirit, Julian.

Julian is about the age of Yadriel’s son. Yadriel falls in love with his savagery and his deadly visible vitality. But Yadriel’s job would be to free Julian’s soul beyond. Before that, however, the riddle must be solved. Julian was murdered, but who did it? And Julian isn’t the only one dead. That night, when he died, Miguel, Yadriel’s second cousin, also disappeared and died.

Cemetery boys is a commendably concise work. Its events take place a few days before the Day of the Dead, or Halloween. Yadriel tries to prove his right to be as he is in a precarious situation bounded by family responsibilities and the Julian problem.

Yadriel has to hide the ghost dude in his home secretly from his relatives who could expel the boy prematurely beyond. On the other hand, at school, none other than Maritza and Yadriel see Julian, who doesn’t mind not doing small ghost scarves.

Yadriel is also tired of his intermediate space, where the father does not accept that he has a son instead of a daughter. “He was tired of forgiving. He was tired of fighting for it to exist and himself. He was tired of being a freak. ”

Ghostboy-Julian is perhaps a little too perfect. Julian can immediately treat Yadriel correctly, even though she is outrageously out of control. Cemetery boys the solution can also be guessed at some point, as a similar idea has appeared in ghost fiction before. However, it does not ruin the novel.

Novel gives an iron dose of perspectives that, until recent years, have remained invisible to the mainstream – although the book sometimes needs to be read by Google in the second hand, learning new concepts.