Book Review | In Sweden, a trip to a Finnish novel was made: the country is now a sinful song there

Behind the bay, both critics and the buying public are enthusiastic about Karin Smirnoff’s debut novel.

Novel

Karin Smirnoff: I went to my brother (Jag for ner till Bror). Finnish Outi Menna. Oak. 294 s.

In Sweden, critics fell below: an exceptional case and right on the first try!

“A novelist sensation that received the August nomination even before its publication,” the Finnish version of the cover advertises.

So it was really nice for those who got enough of the work of a journalist To Karin Smirnoff (b. 1964), who took over and settled in northern Sweden, bought a timber company in Piteå, took a writing course and set up to create.

It is not customary to distribute Finlandia nominations before the book is published, but there seem to be other ways in the neighborhood.

No wonder Swedish critics were fascinated: exceptional cases refresh professional readers, and I went to my brother represents a rare ugliness behind the bay. But here in Finland, like natural forests behind backwaters, booze, violence and pontoon boards, the naturalism of the main phrase that has fallen into place on the heir has always been written.

In Sweden, they ventured into a Finnish novel in Supi, a buying audience.

A little must focus. The protagonist of Smirnoff’s work, Jana, shows a woman’s sexual need, desire and chaos with openness, which in Finnish traditional prose belongs to the role of a man alone. So there is no question of a backward case here, looked at it from either country.

Jana returns to where she left forever a decade earlier, to the house of her gruesome childhood. Now it must be – read: a vault for a booze with liquor – his twin brother.

The brother “is kind to animals and skilled in woodworking,” Jana describes. “Most importantly it killed our father with a shovel.”

Smirnoff cultivates such a directional artillery across the line Outi Mennan with skilful support.

Jana herself tried to kill in the winter, but only managed to pierce the unguarded hospital. In his own view, that was also shaken by the influence of the turmoil on faith, which in practice meant that he received divine authority for his satanic presuppositions.

Both the sister and the brother have such serious reasons for the father’s murder that even the police can cry. Let it be that the guarantee “only” recycles to its offspring the outrageous humiliations of its own childhood.

Västerbotten the dilapidated farms in Smalånger County are no longer inhabited by old men, “because someone was forced to stay” on the home farm. Jana washes herself as a home helper and walks around with them cleaning up the worst shit. Jana herself can’t really help herself, but at the last stop of the misery of human life, she is really needed.

I guess in one of Jana’s minds there is a hope that, like a stinking croft, the past and sprained minds could be cleansed even in some somewhat avoidable order.

Probably Jana returned to her hometown to escape the impasse of her own artist life and the blackened male relationships of liquor and fists. And, of course, it is the artistic madman he first encounters, gets stuck in, leaves, burns, hangs and …

“I couldn’t be with the ticking bomb,” he sums up the relationship he’s trying to get rid of. “I owed myself an ordinary life.”

The so-called ordinaryness is nowhere to be seen, when all the men in the whole corner, regardless of age, have been horrified by the mystical Mary, whom I guess one of them has since killed and left in the field in her hopeless desire to own. There many go secretly to cherish the memory of hekuma, bitterness, or guilt.

The village is strangled by a blood bandage.

Praised from his debut novel The earth is a sinful song (1964) Timo K. Mukka also received reproaches for the way in which the primitive pursuits of the northern ecclesia of religion are born and killed in a hurry.

Sweden has now received its own sinful song with a delay of almost 60 years, and thus from a female perspective.

Although Smirnoff is almost humorous compared to the lyrical, nature ballad weaving Mukka, I went to my brother it also threatens to swell to the consistency of charm, sorrow, and charm. The oxygen gap of grace is completely absent.

Until Jana wakes up at the very end to a moment of gratitude: a fulfillment with no past or future. Is it now.

From there, then, in its theatricality, an effort is made into a smiling final scene of the particle. I guess that was needed because I went to my brother only opens the whole Jana Kippo trilogy, the second part of which Let’s take mother north will be published in Finnish next year.

Smirnoff has a dizzying power. I will also sow the sequel.