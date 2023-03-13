Book Review | In Pauliina Sude’s cozy crime detective story, a middle-aged flight attendant becomes a private detective

The new detective series by Pauliina Sude, who was awarded the leading thread of the year, represents the laid-back cozy crime style.

Novel

Pauliina Susi: Private area. Oak. 283 pp.

As a reporter and also worked as an editorial secretary Paulina Susi (b. 1968) has written a couple of detective stories before, with a novel Rear window (2015) even worthy of the Lead of the Year award.

Now Susi joins the ranks of numerous detective writers who write series instead of single books.

The main character of the Sude series is flight attendant Tuulia Raja, who immediately Private area-at the beginning of the novel, he gets fired when the small airline that used to be his workplace goes bankrupt.

The incident on Tuulia’s last flight makes Yrjö Rahkonen, a private investigator who was a passenger, interested in the forty-something flight attendant who handles difficult situations sovereignly.

When Eini Salkovaara, the rich old industrialist who caused the incident, dies that same evening, Tuulia’s suspicions are awakened. The woman had claimed during the flight that someone was following her with murderous intentions.

Has someone really murdered the stubborn old lady who ran the family business that manufactures cleaning products called Puhtox?

Maybe even someone from Ein’s own family circle.

No time at all, when Tuulia is already in Rahkonen’s job as a novice private investigator. In some places, he dives into the lives of the members of the Salkovaara öky family with the intention of finding out the fate of Mrs. Eini.

Despite the private detective format Private area there is no hard-boiled detective story, but mainly a cozy crime type, drawing from the English detective tradition, who did it style.

The novel mostly consists of Tuulia’s conversations with members of the Salkovaara family and a description of her own circle of life.

The narrative even threatens to slip into a bit boring, but fortunately Susi, as a seasoned writer, keeps the number of pages in his novel tolerable so that there is no actual idleness and unnecessary padding.

The solution to the mystery is believable in its multifacetedness and well connected to the tensions of the Salkovaara family circle.

Initial arrangement about a middle-aged woman who becomes a flight attendant and becomes a private detective is pleasantly original.

The funniest thing in the novel is the mutual banter between Tuulia and her sixty-year-old uncle Rahkonen, which reminds me a little of the favorite TV series of the 1980s Villain hooks for two.

The next Tuulia Raja detective story Electricity in the air will appear already in August.