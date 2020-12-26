Book Review | In Laura Laakso’s original and experimental novel, the artist mother escapes the family’s difficulties to her studio

Laura Laakso’s second novel is arranged in chapters in the form of an apartment building.

Novel

Laura Laakso: Skyscraper. Aviador. 255 s.

Laura Laakso is a linguistically unique writer, it can already be said from his second novel. Reminiscent of Finnish literature, his long, confusing, date-matching sentences Hans Selon like a cult classic.

Fifteen years ago,Prima donna, 1970) and another (Cloudy, 1985). The Valley, on the other hand, worked hard on two special novels almost every year.

First-born Mrs. Milkyway (2019) came from behind a tree and offered experimental trauma literature in which cheerful language and grim content merged into a peculiar plot of mystery. By the way, an audition version of the book has now been published, which a friend of audio literature should check out. It’s still a rare treat to experiment with the audiobook format.

New Skyscraper is an even more ambitious tuning than its firstborn, not entirely successful but undeniably original.

The novel is arranged by chapter in the form of an apartment building. At the same time, the house is a painting that the narrator, an artist living in the house himself, has painted for almost a year.

The painting project starts when a mother notices her teenage child, who she worships as a golden boy and a child sister Leonardo da Vincin be hooked on various drugs. The observation does not bring the distant mother closer to her child, but she closes in her chamber and deals with her failure and shame by painting and writing.

Even as her mother tries to make the world her favorite apartment building, she eventually finds that it is overshadowed by a skyscraper where there is nothing to do with her own dreams. The boy and his steamy totem animal Puff Dragon have commented on the book’s margins in red, questioning the mother’s story. In addition to the text, there is a recurring request for assistance:

“Mom, how do you have such a big mouth? Mom, how do your mouth become so burning flames when you blow, oh it hurts! ”

Already from the still life one can conclude that the reality of the book does not correspond to the so-called pattern of everyday experience. The house as a model of human life is also familiar Mrs. From Milkyway, but apartment buildings and skyscrapers offer the possibility of a much more complex structure, which the Valley also takes advantage of.

The walls of the house are fragile even in their rigidity and only artistic imagination is the limit to their content. Thus, the book takes you on fantastic journeys in time and space: broccoli forests and the wonderland of Christmas, the world of the butterfly’s experience, and a life marked by grandparents ’war and violence.

In addition to the house, the hatching of a butterfly from a larva is a recurring metaphor. This suggests, among other things, that a mother does not allow her prodigy to grow into an adult on her own terms.

The valley uses numerous base texts, the most prominent of which are Seppo Parkkisen provided by Finnish nature: butterflies Guide (1996) and Lewis Carrolin Lisa’s adventures in wonderland. Also Dostoevskyparody and numerous other types of text occur.

Skyscraper can, despite its originality, be placed among the most frantic and experimental contemporaries dealing with shame. Maija Muinosen sexdeathbabies and Marjo Niemen The mother of all losses belong to the same genre, where the emotion is not confined to a pre-defined reality but is allowed to create its own.

The comparison also reveals Skyscraper weaknesses: as an ambitious construction, it promises a lot, but stays at the draft level and hovers past the eyes quickly, leaving no heavy memory mark.

So I did it for myself, but an experimental novel should also be recommended to try for yourself. So multidisciplinary is that I believe reading experiences differ significantly.