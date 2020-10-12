Book Review | In Jenni Lintur’s novel, the everyday life of a small village is gray, but it smokes beneath the surface

The stagnant atmosphere of Jenni Linturi’s novel Mullojoki 1950 only finally unfolds.

Jenni Linturi: Mullojoki 1950. Gummerus, 248 p.

Close narration, careful portraiture and in-depth thinking. These words describe Jenni Linturin novels.

The first two attributes also hold well in Lintur’s fourth novel Mullojoki 1950. Admittedly, it does not offer very in-depth thinking, as the novels are certainly not intended to convince on the level of ideas but of descriptions.

Under the surface, though, it smokes all the time, which is referred to mainly by small hints.

I would cover in the first half, the persons familiar from Lintur’s previous novel live mainly on gray everyday life. Now at the center is Olavi, who is studying literature at university, then accepting a temporary teacher’s place of residence.

Linturi has said he bases his book on the story of his family. The solution must be understood. However, I would have liked a bolder approach to the new novel.

Mullojoki 1950 is essentially accurate and gestureless prose. A few years of the lives of relatives will be described scene by scene, down to the smallest chores. Gray tones will only become sharper at the end.

Olavi, out of whim, marries a woman who can’t learn. He decides to leave his father’s job to it and instead dreams of writing more than just runaways in a local newspaper.

Wife Martta, on the other hand, is content to spend her time as a housekeeper and mother in her mother-in-law’s house. Olavi’s brother lives in the post-lobotomy period and tries to experience what others do. Also for women.

This is where the greatest tension in the novel develops. A new teacher arrives in the locality, and the woman makes a little fuss about the stagnant social life. Olavik, a newcomer, finally gets a conversation club. The patterns get movement. Finally, there is even a prison sentence for murder.

Linturi lets the reader guess who the author was. Then the novel finally thickens and recalls William Faulknerin way to describe outbound downloads in a remote area.

The first part depicts an all-too-familiar mental landscape. Olavi’s mother says that if a son didn’t get love when he was little, the better: he learns and grows from it. Even Olav’s way of communicating has been interrupted. When he finally feels love for his son, he does not get it into words or deeds.

So he lives in the meantime, as a temporary teacher, expecting something ambiguous, saying he gets things messed up, when in reality they go on the same.

When Olavi announces his intention to resign from the church and vote for the Social Democrats, the intentions evoke aggravation in a small locality. Yet he is invited to visit many houses – courage when he still fascinates the inhabitants of the frozen village.

For example, I would have liked to have read more about these meetings. A couple of decent jumps from the post-war Mullojoki would have done good as well.