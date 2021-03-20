Book Review | In his novel, Colson Whitehead created a wild, alternative past for blacks in the United States and equates the treatment of blacks with the persecution of Jews.

The Underground Railroad about slavery is a fantastic, written collage of history and its distortion.

Novel

Colson Whitehead: The Underground Railroad. Markku Päkkilä, Finland. Big Dipper. 347 s.

Right at the beginning a remark on what may have been clear Colson Whitehead a novel to many American readers, but not necessarily to Finns: slavery was not really escaped along the underground railway.

Term underground railway describes, in general, secret escape routes, shelters, and other stages through which opponents of slavery helped escaped slaves from the southern states to the north.

Whitehead’s novel, however, is about a real railroad, with stations descending a ladder, through the floor hatches of dwellings and sheds.

This means that Underground railway describes, in fact, a completely alternative history. It is fiction in fiction, allegory, modern teaching narrative, full of written references.

Which, of course, doesn’t make it any less true at all. On the contrary.

At Whitehead (b. 1969) already has an extensive career as a journalist and award-winning author. Journalism also appears in novels.

Previous translation Nickel’s sons was a factual account of the brutality of a Florida boy’s home in the 1960s, and also Underground railway many topics have equivalents in reality. It’s a skillful, fascinating, and shocking dive into the history of blacks in the United States and racism more generally.

Moreover, its central figure, Cora, a runaway slave, is, in a way, like a journalist: she hits at any point, sometimes experiencing it herself, sometimes testifying from the side. He observes, analyzes, learns, draws conclusions.

The novel has already been made a television series directed by an Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. Its trailer is here:

At first Cora lives on a cotton plantation as a second-generation slave – a grandmother sold from “porcelain houses and glass beads” was once shipped to America from Africa. He then escapes with the other two, embarking on an awkward journey north and to freedom.

Georgia is accessible by underground railroad first to South, then North Carolina. After being caught there, Cora has to return back to Tennessee until she gets back to northern Indiana again.

In describing the journey, Whitehead combines the history of different states and especially the experiences of blacks from many eras.

Cora witnesses both the pre-Civil War slave trade and the widespread lynching of liberated slaves since then, and even the forced sterilization of blacks until the 1970s.

Quite soon it will become clear that freedom will not obviously loom where no one will rise to the surface from underground.

Although in the narrative much is left between the lines, the story is far more violent than Nickel’s sons, who described the atrocities of racism laconic, sometimes in a good mood.

It was a pastise from boys ’books, now varying from one type of story to another. It doesn’t always stay even in the United States, as Whitehead equates the treatment of blacks with European Jewish persecution so clearly that it even seems like a pedagogical means.

For example, the description of the torture and killing of an escaped slave in a Georgian plantation seemed familiar: I had read a similar scene in Russian Isak Babelin A short story from the 1930s about a Jewish pogrom after the revolution.

A little later, when Cora gets to North Carolina, she is hidden in a cavity built in the attic like Anne Frank did.

At times, the story seems to differ just as recognizably to U.S. literature. When Cora and her patron in North Carolina are revealed, hierarchies and schisms of ethnic groups, i.e., immigrants from different countries, emerge, such as Annie Proulx has described.

Across Tennessee, Cora travels in the wagons of Ridgeway, who is looking for slaves who have escaped in chains. The obsessive bounty hunter and the surrounding landscape of destruction burned by bushfire are like direct Cormac McCarthyn Road– Yes To the ends of the blood novels.

Sure, Whitehead refers a lot to other things, like black literature and political speeches, but I can’t catch everything. There is a translator in such a stratification Markku in Päkkilä guaranteed to have been a challenge.

But no Underground railway of course, not just a collection of written references or excavated historical facts about racist atrocities.

It’s the development story of a young woman: Cora’s mother even escaped from the plantation in her time, and that’s why her daughter looks for this wherever she hikes on her trips.

It’s also a rich, exciting travel story full of fantastic details and weird bystanders. And even an atheist novel – on the same long line as he once opposed slavery Harriet Beecher Stowen Uncle Tuomo’s room (1852).

Whitehead’s method is just quite different from Beecher Stowe’s Christian tendency, and a message darker when the idea of ​​a brighter crown in heaven is completely absent.

Underground railway shows, on the one hand, the universality of racism and, on the other, how deeply it is embedded in the structures of the United States. The state was founded on a continent robbed of its original inhabitants and built by slaves.

“Stolen human bodies cultivate stolen land,” Cora ponders.

Therefore, whatever the era, it is impossible for black to live free and equal.

It was not helped by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, passed in 1868, which states that all those born in the United States are equal before the law, not the 20th-century civil rights movement, not even the two terms of the black president in the 21st century.

All of these are, after all, mere cosmetics and embellishments, like the “soft cotton clothes” that Cora wears in South Carolina.

Fleeing slaves with their pursuers in a woodcut illustrating an anti-slavery book published in New York in 1864.­

There, he is put to work at the Museum of Natural Wonders, a living figure in a showcase showcasing the history of blacks. Cora sees oitis as a distortion of history. It soon becomes clear to him that when black women are sterilized during “health check-ups”, men are again implanted with smallpox for research purposes.

Quite true, these are events in the history of the United States in the 20th century, too.

After the delay in a moment of seemingly free black community in Indiana (which is then destroyed) Cora still returns underground to try another escape.

At this point, he, like the reader, is already wondering if it will work. Is there a railway?

After all, it doesn’t matter much.

Whitehead has already shown that slaves in their country are also whites shackled by their crimes and violence. And that there are many kinds of freedom other than physical.

The solution is in a way the same as another contemporary author who described slavery through fantasy Ta-Nehisi at Coates, which In a water dancer (2019) allowed their persons to move mysteriously in time and space.

Corakin leaves with a resin on the dark tracks and arrives somewhere, “Maybe he wasn’t even in America anymore, but somewhere beyond that.” In freedom?