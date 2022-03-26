Book Review | In his last book, Paavo Haavikko fired hard at NATO supporters: now that work should be read, not as a lesson but as a teaching

In the midst of long quotations, Matti Salminen cuts himself into a one-man exclamation point that wonders how well Haavikko always said about it.

Matti Salminen: Paavo Haavikko’s line. Zeal. 278 s.

Whatever Paavo Haavikko inches from the current NATO debate?

In his last book No. So yes (WSOY, 2006) Haavikko rolled out a bitter text about his NATO-compatible homeland. Finland was a “snowman allied with the sun”.

Haavikko announced that he would apply for Swedish subordination if Finland became an official member of NATO’s unofficial ally: “Impartiality is my homeland,” he wrote.

Relations with Russia should be managed between the two. Those who drive NATO to Finland are driving a patriotic threat to Russia.

“When it comes to Finland, the answer is Russia.”

The publication of the book the following year Vladimir Putin gave a speech in Munich nailing down the politico-military objectives that have led to the war in Ukraine.

Haavikko did not foresee a warlike and revanchist Russia like today. But even if he had anticipated, would he have longed for the “part-time Americanism” brought by NATO membership?

I dare to doubt.

No. So yes it seemed frantic when it appeared, but not resentful, as few supported the military alliance. Now the situation is different. Haavikko’s farewell work feels like an uproar for an angry dissident.

I would like it to be read by NATO talkers today. Not as a guide, but as a lesson.

Paavo Haavikko in 2007.

Nonfiction Matti Salminen looking at Paavo Haavikko’s line in Haavikko’s Social Thinking and Writing. Salminen’s previous production includes a biography published in 2013 The story of Pentti Haanpää.

Haavikko and Haanpää are similar in ethos and pathos. They were able to think independently, regardless of the consequences, which is rare for all writers in all kinds of societies.

Contemporaries describe Haanpää from the edge of the forest as a grimace. The same characterization would have suited Haavikko. Admittedly, with the difference that Haavikko owned his own forest.

According to Salminen, Haavikko’s social line clearly sharpened in the early 1980s, when he turned 50 years old.

A similar observation has been made Veijo Meriwho said that Haavikko was intimate about small things as early as the 1950s, but fell silent about the big ones until he started writing about them later.

Haavikko himself claimed that he did not become a dissident, Finland just lost his ability to think.

Haavikko’s personal testimonies should be treated with caution. They are definitely true, artistically. But what about by the way? That is a more complicated thing.

Testing the recession In Finland in the 1990s, Haaviko became a semi-official doomsday prophet. For most citizens, his best-known work was his public figure.

Haavikko’s lyrics and prose were of interest only to a small literary audience, and newspaper articles and interviews, as well as current pamphlets, reached a wider audience.

During the 1994 presidential election, the media raised Haavikko among the candidates in opinion polls. Salminen wonders if Haavikko tried Finland Václav Haveliks.

He leaves the question in the air. That’s where it stays.

If Haavikko had left in earnest to run for office, even the slowest would have quickly realized that he did not have presidential material.

The record of Salminen cannot be missed against what appeared last year Martti Anhavan Aspen biography So the victory of the world disappeared.

They are very different in tone. Anhava appreciates Haavikko’s production until the 1980s, but has a sluggish attitude towards late production.

The role of Haavikko’s recession as an oracle-like philosopher of money is a direct mockery of Anhava. He talks about “gradual confusion”.

Salminen leaves Haaviko on his pedestal, a great lonely seer: “If anyone still claims that no one understood that the Great Depression of the early 1990s was coming, then he is wrong. At least Haavikko understood. ”

Haavikko also talked about devaluation before anyone else dared or realized it.

Well, it didn’t work out that way. The forest industry, which suffered from a strong mark, put pressure Esko Ahon government into devaluation.

There were similar messages from abroad as well. Professor of Economics at MIT Rüdiger Dornbusch wasted his devaluation speeches by the president Koiviston.

Haavikon social crystallizing thinking into simple propositions is a difficult, if not impossible, task, and Salminen does not seek totalizing interpretations. Aspen loved ruin, parody, sarcasm. He spoke in a polite manner, quickly, and on all things at once.

Badly, he also generalized, without grief and salivation.

As a characteristic feature of Haavikko’s thinking, Salminen raises criticism of opportunism. Haavikko saw opportunism everywhere: in foreign policy, economic policy, cultural life – and especially in writing history, because “ideologized” historians were Haavikko’s dearest enemies.

“When the final decline in opportunism came to a halt in Finland’s great recession in the early 1990s, those who laughed at Haavikko in the late 1980s were silent,” Salminen writes in his glorifying style.

The extinction of a lighthouse like Haavikko appears to Salminen as an irreparable loss. Of the current writers, there are no rulers as challenging public intellectuals.

They are content producers and entertainers, a harmless crowd: “After all, the current writers know how to perform. But does anyone remember, even the next day, what they had to say? Should I be worried? ”

Salminen’s admiration for Haavikko takes on strange tones. For example, he wonders why Haavikko no longer received state awards in his later years. It had to be a revenge for the opportunists in cultural life!

As a book Paavo Haavikko’s line remains regrettably half-done. Salminen has posted long transcripts of Haavikko’s television interviews and numerous samples of mini-portraits of those in power written by Suomen Kuvalehti.

Such material is a raw material that should be refined into a tentative and analytical case study on the pages of the book. Anyone can dig up Haavikko’s interviews from the electronic archives.

In the midst of these long quotations, Salminen trims himself into a one-man exclamation point that wonders how well Haavikko said that thing, and that too, and this and that.