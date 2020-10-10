Book Review | In his collection of essays, Henrik Meinander takes a fresh look at the phenomena of the past and fertilizes the transformation of sports nationalism.

Henrik Meinander’s Kaleidoscope contains 15 dissertations, almost all of which were written and published in the 2010s.

Henrik Meinander: The Kaleidoscope. Theses on Finnish history. Ulla Paavilainen and Jouko Nurmiainen, Finland. Siltala. 351 s.

Last years Henrik Meinander (b. 1960) is fond of a certain kind of lookout tower history. In it, he looks at the phenomena of the past from the time point he has chosen at any given time – backwards, forwards, to the sides. The method has advantages if there are risks, it is very vulnerable anyway.

In the collection of articles Kaleidoscope is a pinch of the same spirit, in a few texts others more clearly. But what a kaleidoscope of miracles?

“An optical toy whose colorful and symmetrical patterns change shape in the blink of an eye. This is what I feel strongly about history and historical research, ”Meinander explains in his opening remarks.

The book contains 15 dissertations, all written and (except one) already published in the 2010s.

Why wouldn’t such a compilation be quite permissible, but I admit I felt a slight disappointment about recycling. I can’t see, for example Topelius and the railways absolute rationale for the rapid republishing of an article (2019) – other than, of course, the desire to publish it in Finnish as well.

But there is other stuff in the book, a universal, sinister interpretation. For example, in a dissertation Long 20th century Meinander summarizes the historical roots of Nordic democracy, and the grip is peculiarly independent.

In half a hundred pages, he measures the levels and differences of development between Sweden and Finland, how the two nations have slipped in parallel but at different paces to this day.

When we remember the deep differences between the countries in their starting points and in the history of events, one may even wonder how naturally close the two neighbors have become glued over the century. There is still difference, yet there are plenty of more consistent features.

The author raises the 1890s, 1930s, 1970s and 2010s as nodes. They could be described as crossroads and intensifications of development, and from the 1970s onwards, according to Meinander, we have already witnessed the “afternoon of the nation-state”.

Not every checkpoint in the welfare state had been reached at all at the time, but the resurgence began to erode the system – a pioneer in Sweden first. The expectation horizon became cloudy, the history of Dynamo slowed.

In the work is motivated by even narrower thematic views, such as articles on the jockey business and Risto Rytista. Both occur (Michael Jonasin launched) the term ‘memorial cartel’ – for every reason.

For a long time, the cartel narrowed the image of Finnish history, as reminiscents and other historians Mannerheim authorized versions. The dismantling of the cartel required foreign investigators “who were not bound by the need to protect the reputation and great heroism of the homeland”.

Children of nature, superman and fanatics essay to unravel the transformation of sports nationalism. Meinander distinguishes between completely different and different sports novels: Urho Karhumäen Open water (1936), Juhani Peltonen Elmo (1978) and Miika Nousiainen Maaninkavaara (2009). Even as an athlete, Meinander dominates the area, and the comparison promised by the title becomes fruitful.

Selection works, even single-author selections, are most often burdened by inequality. The professor is not free either, I would have left myself About the kaleidoscope set aside a couple of three articles.

But the saturation of color is whip, symmetry, and oscillating symmetry.Veli-Pekka Leppänen