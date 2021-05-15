Book Review | In her poetry, the first poet Milka Luhtaniemi says greetings from the Coronary Year: “I take myself for long walks”

In Milka Luhtaniemi’s Kirnu poem, the small and great events of humanity revolve around each other.

Poems

Milka Luhtaniemi: Kirnu. Gummerus. 71 s.

Sometimes a work of art the name takes you like a password to its world. When Milka Luhtaniemi (b. 1992) Churn did not seem to open at first reading, I humbly embarked on a new attempt at the name of the first poems.

The device, which belonged to the old dairy economy and grinds cream butter, has given an illustrative name to a geological form called Hiidenkirnu, for example. Kirnuja is combined with a deep, round shape and the verb kirnuta, a substance that keeps matter moving.

“The planet curses us” is a recurring cosmic image in the verses of Luhtaniemi, and it is strongly associated with the concept of temporality. “Over millions of years, the planet’s geological tendon is exploding a little all the time. … The continental plates lean against each other and disappear // Feel the small dance… it’s always there ”.

A small, undetectable event — a little dance — equates to processes of planetary size.

At this intersection Churn begins to speak to his reader: small and large, sensations and continental plates, body and mind, me and you.

The poems return over and over again in conversational form as I direct the sentences to you. The speaker is divided and the subject’s place may be perceived as me and second: the voice or voices have many directions.

“I take myself for long walks” is a kind of basic situation for the self-regulation of the corona year.

Luhtaniemi writes the examination of the subject’s changing situations even further: “No experience can be experienced again in the same way. So you have to / remind me. Call in the morning, far to this point. Talk up close / until I wake up. ”

Kirnun the experiential world revolves around a hard-to-say zone: sensations, emotions, gestures, expressions, all supposedly small things that shape being and feeling.

“What you were like before you were born. // Did you get lost between two things other than smell or dizziness. ” In his expression, Luhtaniemi skillfully reaches out the old powers of poetry, synesthesia, ie the entanglement of sensations.

Tongue and body the relationship is an eternal dilemma, our consciousness is subordinate to the information conveyed by the senses. The ‘affective turn’ outlined in modern humanities has meant the study of knowledge and knowledge intertwined with the physical and experiential.

In the arts, and especially in poetry, these edges have always been entertained. The multidisciplinary forms of contemporary art are constantly being sought in the realm of the so-called living body. Luhtaniemi also has a multi-artistic background: he is a playwright and works as a performance artist.

The first poems spread to the pages of the work, from single-stranded to broader prose poetic texts. While reading, you can move back and forth, check your position and observations all the time. No audiobook Churn is not in its subtle textuality.

Sometimes verse alignments seem to escape meaningfulness effectively, then again strong recognition is transmitted.

Poetry the corona year did not go without a trace:

“I try not to think without ceasing what I think without ceasing. The best thing today is to rush home like everyone else. I also fall inward. Someone write me clean. Something is starting. ”

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.