Book Review | In her novel Heritage, Nina Wähä makes an autopsy on one family

Inheritance, the August candidate in Sweden, describes the tensions within the family and the differences between individuals with delicious attention.

Novel

Nina Wähä: Inheritance (Testamente). Sanna Manninen, Finland. WSOY. 550 s.

Finland The Tornionjoki Valley is home to Toimi’s farming family, whose Pentti father is a dumb despot, Siiri’s mother a woman who has succumbed to conditions. There are twelve children in the family, and it would be fourteen if the first two had not died.

They are not Lestadians, rather children have become more and more, that life would be fulfilled, that every new life would fade past losses.

However, that has not happened. Grief is encased and has taken on various manifestations, not very beautiful.

Nina Wähän (b. 1979) in the third novel Heritage immersed deep into the microcosm of the family – its three generations. The novel’s now-moment is the 1980s, and the story begins when Stockholm’s first-daughter, anni, pregnant Anni, travels home for Christmas.

Alternately in the more than 500-page novel, the author conjures up all the members of the family and builds a rugged personal gallery where each is unique to the external habit, character, and internal motives of their creations. They all have recognizable and identifiable features.

Wähä is a great narrator who draws the reader aboard with his plush style. Particularly delicious are the moments when he, as a narrator, steps aside and suggests that the reader learn more about the turn right now.

He leads the reader in a multi-generational family story than a friend, gently holding hands. The reader stays on board, the structure is folded.

The Stockholm-born writer is spent his summers in the Tornio River Valley, where his mother has family roots.

Wähä has done commendably background work in perceiving his mother’s childhood and the mental landscape of the area, but in the novel he reverses the still life. In the novel, the father is a Tornio river valley, mother Karelian evacuee. The couple meet during the war, when a young soldier is seconded to the front in Karelia.

Wähä collides east and west precisely on a mental level. As such, physical milieus do not play a major role in the novel as a whole. At the center is the mental landscape, the relationships between people, and the tensions within individuals.

Pentti’s father is traumatized by the war, something has broken in him. He rules his family with mental and physical violence, silent horror. Everyone sprains in that atmosphere somehow.

One the big theme in the book is how far does parents ’love for their own children extend? How much is enough? Can love be enough for everyone if there are twelve children?

Of course, not enough, quite an impossible task, the author seems to respond. Especially if the parents themselves have not received love and appreciation.

After all, in the novel, parents choose favorites. There are fathers ‘girls and mothers’ sons, fathers ‘sons and mothers’ girls. Not all children are as close or dear to their parents – or at least they are not as easy to love.

This is a topic rarely talked about, but at least the mother of the novel knows she did so because she hasn’t been able to do anything else.

And then there is the love the child feels for his parents. Loyalty carries far, but not indefinitely. When I work in a family, the limit is met when enough people dare to say wrongs out loud.

Twelve the herd of a child also includes those who do not feel part of the group at all. For them, the family is cramped and dominant, the forest or garage behind the home gives more mental room for maneuver.

Here is another important theme of the novel: how to tolerate crampedness? The anxiety of a pressurizing home or a living environment that doesn’t offer very many opportunities at all?

After all, in a novel, as in real life, some leave, some stay. The small village in the Tornio River Valley is so cramped that it is left behind by all those children in the Ini family who do not seem to fit in it in one way or another – and for whom it is not possible to adapt.

Behind the border, on the Swedish side, there is more space to be a different man and a different woman, to study, to breathe, to be free.

But are we ever completely free of our starting points, Wähä seems to ask and answer in the novel with the voice of Ann, who has just given birth to her first child.

A new child with his arms Anni realizes that living and liberating in the present is possible when we have confronted our past and accepted things that have happened. When we know our heritage as it is and are given the opportunity to decide which parts of our heritage we want to take forward.