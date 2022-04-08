Book Review | In her memoirs, Kari Hokkanen describes how the editors-in-chief of the downtown provincial newspapers supported the party and the party

Ilari’s former editor-in-chief Kari Hokkanen recalls the golden age of the printed word and the province’s newspaper struggle.

Memoirs

Kari Hokkanen: From World War to Press War. Memories of the Seinäjoki satrap 1. Country Spirit. 388 s.

Science and Minister of Culture Antti Kurvinen (b. 1986) reported in the March Monthly Supplementhow he became a centerpiece as a young man.

“Much of my political thinking has been influenced by the fact that at a sensitive age, 14-15, I have read a lot Kari Hokkanen texts, ”the Minister acknowledges.

Kurvinen is from Kauhava. In his youth, almost everyone in Kauhava read the provincial newspaper Ilkka, whose editor – in – chief was Dr. Kari Hokkanen (b. 1943) from 1980 to 2007.

Hokkanen has now published his memoir From World War II to press war. In it, he talks about his childhood, his youth, his career as a researcher at the University of Jyväskylä and his time as the rector of Alkio College in Korpilahti.

In the 1960s, Hokkanen was a different young man. No radicalism gripped him. Hokkanen was already rural and old-fashioned at the time.

When the doctor was still participatory, hardworking and productive, he was like made for the leadership of a Ostrobothnian provincial newspaper. The only downside was that it was not rooted in Ostrobothnia, but the lack was made up for unwavering loyalty to everything that was valuable and sacred in Southern Ostrobothnia.

In the 1980s, the golden age of the printed word was lived and the first magazines in the provinces were flooded with money from doors and windows. The editors-in-chief also received their share of the manna: “Salaries and bonuses were plentiful, and travel was allowed to pay.”

The provincial press houses were independent and the position of the editors-in-chief of the magazines was solid.

“The gentlemen were then allowed to spend the Lord’s life, and the intensification and hustle and bustle of the whole world did not overwhelm us as it did later,” Hokkanen sighs.

Downtown in the words of Hokkanen, the editors-in-chief of the provincial newspapers formed a “fraternal district”. They supported the party and the center party assisted them. The big parties each organized heavy subsidies for their own newspapers from the state treasury.

Hokkanen accurately and colorfully depicts the early 1980s, when the fraternity split in two.

Part support SpongeBob from Väyry party leadership and Ahti from Karelia to run for president. Part of it Johannes from Estonia preferred chairman and presidential candidate.

Hokkanen and Ilkka supported the Estonian, who lost his chairmanship to Väyrynen in 1980 and defeated Karjalainen the following year when voting for the presidential candidate.

In the presidential election Hokkanen did his best for the Estonian. To Mauno Koivisto however, there was nothing.

Later, Hokkanen became acquainted with Koivisto, and like many other journalists. After suspecting his time, Ilkka’s editor-in-chief slipped into the president’s magic circle.

“Koivisto was very different from what we assumed, who opposed his election, but the same applied to the majority of those who voted for him,” Hokkanen writes and raises Koivisto to one of our great presidents, not now Urho Kekkonen side by side but close.

In the book Ilk and the Coalition Party’s Ostrobothnian struggle for dominance over the province receives much attention. The match was won by Ilkka. In decades to come, Hokkanen will be able to smack the sweetness of victory.

“Even there was a black box,” he admits and laughs at the authorities’ allegations of unfair competition: “There were convictions, but there were results.”

Author is a strict national man, a reserve major, and fond of military rhetoric. In describing the press struggle, he cultivates terms of war.

The book was written in deep peace. When you read it this way during the war, the rhetoric is a bit staggering.

Kari Hokkanen has been involved in so many things that one book is not enough to tell about his life. There is another part under construction, which tells about the years in the inner circle of the city center and a little more.