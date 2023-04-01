Book Review | In Essi Kummu’s novel, the women feel empowered and pamper themselves and each other

In Essi Kummu’s novel, the satirical nature remains unclear. The novel is either a rare maternal liberation and empowerment of women or their subtle scorn.

Novel.

Essi Kummu: Naked reading circle. Oak. 226 pp.

Essi Kummun Brilliancy– novel (2020), a housewife who lived as a heterosexual fell in love with a woman, woke up to her homosexuality. The book had auto-fictional elements, but it didn’t empty itself into them. The new life situation was examined from a wide range of perspectives. My children’s story (2014) was clearly an autobiographical novel.

The latest novel Naked reading circle discusses the relationship between personal experience and literature on a general level.

The main character Ellen works in a publishing house that publishes a work about Barbro Andersson, a writer and feminist icon in her sixties. Ellen is his publishing editor. The biography is written by another powerful person, Mai.

Barbro invites Ellen to the reading circle, where Mai and Ellen’s colleague Ingrid are already there. The only man in the group is a comic side character. The district meets in the mansion. There you read books naked and enjoy yourself with all your senses.

In the shelters of the district, we dare to confess personal matters. “One by one, we confessed to each other everything that required it in us. Confessing and undressing was easy for us.” So we are naked in two senses.

Naked reading circle is advertised as a hilarious satire on the literary world. The satire seems to be aimed at least at the pressure created by publishing houses, the media and writers: the market value of writers depends on how much they reveal themselves.

Writers hilariously bring everything to the public, including their nude photos. In this respect, the satirization works moderately, even if it is weak.

However, the satire is contradictory, because disclosure is also considered a wonderful thing in the book. Confessions are “autopsies of love” for women.

Ellen confesses that she once fell in love with a book at first sight. Barbro reveals her relationship with a “brilliant lover”, a poet. Their bodies spoke. Ellen squeals with joy as she listens to the story.

Is this satirizing how insignificant things are considered brave confessions?

The further the more you read the book, the more obscure the satire becomes.

The two central characters, Barbro and Mai, are viewed with both irony and admiration. They are both charismatic and self-centered, attractive and petty. Ellen is amused by both, but always ends up in their soft arms.

Ellen ponders how she must defend literature. At the same time, she admires her breasts in the mirror. Narcissism or parody of narcissism?

The work basically looks like a story of liberation and empowerment.

The English Bloomsbury group of the early 20th century, which included the writer Virginia Woolf. Other feminist artists are quoted in the novel Rebecca from Solnit to Jane Campion. Person-centered literature discussions only serve the emancipation of the female group.

Women keel over “in the warmth of stories”, they “taste the words” and their “thoughts comb each other”. Women’s bodies “accumulate the warmth of letters”. What is my soul book, one woman asks another. Their “skins wake up”.

When the other touches the inside, it cries wonderfully. They become children, they return to the womb. A recurring image in the book is the naked human figure.

The foremothers nod.

The district offers women “just wonderful, safe things. Books, food, friends. Beauty. No threats”.

Ellen is depressed because her daughter has moved away from home. A live stream, where you follow a herd of elephants, gives you solace. Together with the other women, Ellen finds her own herd. His body is released in an opening. Even inhibited Ingrid is encouraged on horseback.

Either this is a rare motherly female liberation and empowerment, up to the point of embarrassing language, or their subtle sneers.

If it’s the latter, Kummu has written a brilliantly nasty book. If, on the other hand, empowerment is taken seriously, Naked reading circle cannot be taken seriously.