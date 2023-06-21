Book review | In Elizabeth Strout’s pandemic novel, an attempt is made to find a solution to the division of the American people

Lucy by the Sea takes writer Lucy Barton’s corona to escape to a small town on the coast of Maine.

Novel

Elizabeth Strout: Lucy by the Sea (Lucy by the Sea). Finnish Kristiina Rikman. 270 pp. Oak.

That American Elizabeth Strout (b. 1956) has already written four prose works around his alter ego Lucy Barton, reveals that a complete work of art is under construction.

In Finland, a similar project, perhaps spanning the entire production, has been underway Chip in Kähkönen.

Writers are united by the fact that the whole world and its changes are described through certain people and events, from one work to another. In a way, it is a miniature model, the parts of which the author looks at from above and moves as he wishes.

On the one hand, it serves social interest and the desire to influence, which Strout and Kähkönen clearly share. Both have strong opinions about inequality and the unjust structures of the world, including historical ones, that affect people’s attitudes and lives.

On the other hand, following the same people gives an opportunity to accurately and deeply describe a person’s change, both development and stagnation or regression.

In the new novel, the corona pandemic has clearly offered Strout such a delicious starting point for the realization of both authorial qualities that he couldn’t leave it without using it.

From March The novel, set for the next spring of 2020, is on the surface a description of a prosperous New York couple’s corona flight to Maine, to a small-town seaside house.

The departures are Lucy Barton and her previous husband William Gerhardt, from whom Lucy has been separated for twenty years. During that time, he has – as Strout readers know – had time to experience another union, in many ways more loving than the first. It has ended with the death of the musician.

However, the two daughters and the length of the first relationship have kept the distance even with William such that when he, a parasitologist, realizes the dangers of the virus, he makes Lucy go with him, her passport and a small suitcase with her.

However, it takes a long time before Lucy even understands what it is all about. You are not on vacation at the seaside, but on a journey during which your whole life, perception of the world and your own self will change.

Now we are in the grip of a pandemic – in a way that even a Finn has a lot to recognize since the toilet paper shortage – the crisis could be someone else’s too, and that is precisely Strout’s actual topic.

What is it like when the sense of security and the (often delusional) idea that life is manageable is shaken? How does it change a person? What will we become?

Strout underlines the general validity of the consequences by bringing up other events that shocked the United States at the time of the corona, such as of George Floyd the assassination and subsequent protests, and the attack on Capitol Hill in January 2021.

All of these, together and separately, show how divided the United States (and the world as a whole) is. In crises, the risk of the gap widening only increases.

Finnish translator Kristina Rikman still nicely achieves Strout’s seemingly simple way of framing Lucy Barton’s thoughts, but the novel’s pivotal reference to this gap is misunderstood: it’s not the whispers of a past civil war, but a future one.

social in sensing the discord, the fact that the self-narrator, i.e. Lucy, is a writer, of course matters.

As confused, traumatized by his early life and helpless as he often seems, important observations emerge through him.

The most significant is certainly the one that another American writer also lived Jonathan Franzen brought the freshest Crossroads– in connection with his novel (2021) brought out: people’s distancing from each other must be resisted by all means, because division into two destroys both the nation and the world.

“Actually, what I want to say in my novels, as banal as it sounds: Let’s be a little nicer to each other,” said Franzen in my interview in December 2021.

I think it is for this reason that Strout insistently makes Lucy greet the man sitting on the steps of the neighboring house, even though apparently he is the one who attached the cardboard to William’s car, telling “you jerks to go home”.

Gradually, a relationship is born. Gradually, people catch each other’s eyes and feelings.

Later, Lucy makes friends Trump with Charlene, who is supportive and refuses vaccinations, and practices keeping her mouth shut even when sister Vicky, who has become a believer, belittles her brother’s death from corona: after all, this one has now gone to heaven.

Lucy – like the entire American intellectual elite – simply has to put her own ways and opinions behind her and try to see the world through the eyes of the other half of the nation as well.

This seems to happen in the novel as well, when Lucy finally gets rid of the paralysis caused by the pandemic and finds the joy of writing again.

A change of attitude works even in the well-to-do, enlightened Gerhardt family. There are also issues in its history that have previously lacked understanding and grace in dealing with them.

Strout writes wisely, for example, about the communication between mother and grown-up daughters, which falters but endures.

Even more beautiful is (at least for me) the description of Lucy and William’s new kind of relationship. Now, in their seventies, they dare to cry and laugh with each other more freely than when they were young, as well as to talk directly about what went wrong in their time.