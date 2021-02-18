Book Review | In a thriller that utilizes a mermaid motif, only a cold tail remains in your hand

In Jenni Multisilla’s carefully prepared report, everything serves the whole.

Novel

Jenni Multisilta: What happened to the mermaids. Like. 325 s.

Psychological thriller does not provide simple solutions to awkward emotions.

In 1907, twenty women and children drowned in the shores of Varjakansaari near Oulu. From Vaasa Jenni Multisillan (b. 1992) in the thriller What happened to the mermaids the case weaves into the symbolism of the work.

Air acrobat Nella mourns her lost or dead friend. The last work of the artist Linda Valkamo was a joint project in Varjaka – if she stayed. The work is not different from the nature of the island, and the artists who participated in its creation are also out of reach. Nothing seems to affect, not even Linda’s boyfriend Oliver, with whom Nella seems to be getting closer.

What happened to the mermaids is the author’s second work. First, One of you will die, dealt with obsession with eating disorders. Both settle into the world of young adults and create tensions about growth and boundaries between themselves and others.

Multisilta writes elegant and expressive language. The variation in time levels brings pace to the novel: the reader constantly knows more about the moment of narration and the moments before Linda disappears, but at the same time the perspective is distorted. Misconceptions and overinterpretations creep in. The final scenes in the book on the island are already a decent cottage horror.

Nella’s grief blurs the lens. Imagining the work in the caches of the landscape gives hope for Linda to be found. Is the disappearance part of an installation that finds traces of the island’s terrain?

The self-narration supports the work’s obsessive relationship with the missing protagonist Linda. Nella’s interpretation reveals my fateful and whimsical siren, which has left behind a messy triangular drama and mediocre, melodramatic works about mermaids.

Nella feels Linda has shaped her into something she doesn’t want to be: “Linda would despise my thoughts. I don’t even know what he saw in me. Why did he forcibly want to edit me for something I am not? … Everything in me falls apart without him. ”

In the lush landscape of feelings of isolation and togetherness, the novel flutters like an aquatic.

Carefully crafted in the report, everything serves the whole. I like the subtle socioeconomic details that open up in the background of individuals. They’re not reduced motives for the characters ’actions, but rather kind reminders – take this into account.

When Linda teaches Nella that Disney version About the little mermaid is very different from H. C. Andersenin, I sigh a little, even though I know it is meant to emphasize the diversity of individuals.

Gillian Flynn In addition to the open-type narrative solution, there is also a sense of Gothic tradition. The work surreptitiously uses the motif of a mad attic and the heirloom of a prosperous and independent and perhaps dangerous male protagonist. In an entertaining reading experience, these standard written pieces are part of the joy of discovery, but familiar patterns could also be developed.

The mermaid motif spreads as a medicine in the novel’s circulation: In a performance that Nella practices. In Linda’s art. Andersen As a little mermaidthat bounces off the shelf. As drowned women whose lives were less valuable than the men on the same ship. As a creature in a deep basement, an island character on a map.

It draws together the goals of the underwater and the terrestrial, the imagination and the truth, the characters and slipping from them. With it, an eco-catastrophe enters the novel. The mermaid served in many ways may be unnecessarily underlined.

Mermaid-Linda also serves as a picture of the beloved body becoming inaccessible to Nella. Underwater brings the Freudian level. The narrator’s neurotic attitude to sexuality seems to be reflected in the mucus of aquatic plants and the cracked fish cane lurking under the rug.