Book Review | In 1991, Finland was hit by a recession and the Soviet Union disintegrated – now Esko Aho listened to his calls with President Koivisto and heard fear in both voices

Esko Aho: 1991. Year of the Black Swans. Big Dipper. 297 s.

Few years can be truly written as historical, but the year 1991 is an exception to the rule, because at the end of it died the Soviet Union, the world’s second superpower, at a high age of 74 years.

The Prime Minister of Finland was Esko Ahowho has written the book 1991. Year of the Black Swans. According to the old belief, when a black swan suddenly appears, there is confusion and shock.

In 1991, two black swans flew to Finland at the same time. The economic growth that continued throughout the 1980s and the happy consumer celebration that followed ended like a wall. The torment was exacerbated by another simultaneous black swan: When the Soviet Union disintegrated, so did the lucrative trade with the East and at the worst possible time. Western trade was in trouble.

Aho’s book is not a memoir or a work of history, but something in between. The author was a seer and an author. Both roles affect the text.

The book does not revolutionize the notion of great events. It does not contain large individual revelations, but complements and illuminates the blind spots of historiography. The focus is on the economy, but the most interesting part of the book, that steak, is the tasty politics.

Aho contacted the president before writing Mauno Koiviston to the Chief of Staff Jaakko Kalela and received good advice, “Listen to the tapes, you will hear a lot of your own voice there.”

The president recorded all of his major debates, which were unpacked and archived.

“I found a lot of material to rely on,” Aho writes. Ribbons are genuine stuff that can’t be influenced by wonderful afterthought.

Esko Ahon The beginning of the co – operation between Mauno Koivisto and Mauno Koivisto was not easy, as Koivisto had been prepared for the continuation of the Demar and Coalition Government after the parliamentary elections in March 1991. He had prejudices about the center, especially Aho’s predecessor SpongeBob from Väyry towards.

The big election victory in the center did not allow the purple red to continue. The president was forced to adjust to the fact that the prime minister became the new chairman of the center, whom he hardly knew.

Koivisto was in no hurry to get acquainted. It was not until the fourth bilateral meeting that the President made your deals. The first summer went on a whirl. At the end of the summer, a situation arose in which the squat had to stop.

The old communists tried to seize power in Moscow, and the Finnish people, including the state leadership, were startled. The hijacking failed, but accelerated the break-up of the Soviet Union. The Baltic countries were the first to become independent.

“I felt that the cooperation with President Koivisto had entered a new phase. The period of observation and palpation ended, ”Aho writes about the moods of August.

Inviter More and more people came to Koivisto: “When I got there, I sat down. There was nothing else to do. Enough when I listened to Koivisto’s reflection on how the world was going. ”

The elderly president (67 years old) and the young prime minister (37 years old) found a common wavelength. First we had to terminate the yya agreement and then apply for membership of the European Union, then the European Community. Finland had to find a new place on the political map of Europe.

Koivisto’s tapes help to explain the huge historical turn. The route was not as straight and clear as it seems in retrospect. Koivisto and Aho were scared, hesitant and fidgeting. We talked about one, made another.

It also reveals how emotions rumbled. Koivisto liked Mikhail Gorbachev and disgusted Boris Yeltsin so much that he did not want to invite the President of Russia to Finland, but pushed for the invitation to Aho. It took time for Koivisto to admit: The president can only be invited by the president.

EU membership in the application, Koivisto made it clear that he would go according to his script and schedule. Aho’s neck was under his own pressure. MTK and the majority of the central population were against EU membership.

The President met and gave support to the Prime Minister. “He understood that the end result would be resolved within the center,” Aho estimated. In December, Koivisto said to Aho in a crooked way:

“As we move forward, it’s obviously better to do it the way we talk.”

In Finnish, Koivisto meant that they talked about all the big solutions, first between the two, then only with the others. So did they. “We agreed on the basics,” Aho writes.

I encourage Aho to continue with Koivisto’s recordings and anyway. Black swans nested on Finland in the following years, and the young prime minister got to feel it in his skins.