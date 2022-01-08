Book Review | Immigrant Albert Bonnier became a publisher at the age of 17 – and built a great media group

Bonnier considered it his job to spread various opinions, and did not condemn anyone, even when he himself was subjected to blasphemy or anti-Semitic attacks.

Per T. Ohlsson: Albert Bonnier and his time (Albert Bonnier and Hans tid). Kari Koski, Finland. WSOY. 320 s.

Northern Europe the most spectacular media group originated in Copenhagen in 1804, when the first book called Bonnier was published. A charming language teacher from books Gutkind Hirschel had considered the atmosphere in his hometown of Dresden to be anti-Semitic and settled in a more liberal Denmark with his family.

The immigrant developed for himself French ancestry and a more palatable name Gerhard Bonnier.

Son of Gerhard Albert Bonnier became a publisher in Stockholm in 1837 when he was only 17 years old. The first work was a parody controversy translated from France, proving that Napoleon never existed. With the book, the fearless Bonnier wanted to tease those who doubted the historical truth of Jesus Christ.

In our time, an imaginative young man would have published it as a podcast.

Albert Bonnier in 1854.

Thirty with the ears of his age, Bonnier matured to make far-reaching decisions in his life. He acquired a wife, a printing press and Zacharias Topelius Välskär’s reports publishing rights. The illustration in its 1880s jewelry edition was commissioned from a growing painter to become a beloved icon From Carl Larsson.

As many as 30,000 series of the work were sold, as common reading moments were a popular pastime for the evening bourgeoisie of the rising bourgeoisie.

The common affairs of Topelius, who lives far away in Finland, and his publisher were handled by letters, which led to a strong friendship. As the Topelius family set out for their travels to southern Europe, it enjoyed the generous hospitality and fresh company of the Bonniers at the stopover in Stockholm.

Successful author Topelius donated His book of nature income to the Society of Finnish Literature for the construction of an office building. Fennomanians praised Topelius, fading his role in the Society’s activities with little voice.

Albert Bonnier was open-minded and reformist. He saw it as his task to spread different opinions, not to condemn them, not even when he himself was subjected to blasphemy or anti-Semitic attacks.

Strictly speaking, it took on being gifted but impossible in its actions August Strindberg took his publisher to the brink of a prison sentence. A collection of short stories Marriage shops had led outraged conservatives to accuse Strindberg and Bonnier of blasphemy and immorality. The publisher defended the freedom of speech of its author, who cultivates hatred of women and Jews.

In the end, neither received a verdict, but the next-generation publisher, the son Karl Otto Bonnier yes Strindberg was burdened by a nervous breakdown.

Nearly eighty years later, a publishing house bearing the name of the family published a recent Swedish Hannu Salaman About Midsummer dances. In Finland, the Court of Appeal convicted both the author and the publisher of the same Strindberg reasons.

August Strindberg’s Collection of Naimakauppoja (Giftas) appeared in 1884 and raised a huge stir. – Book illustrations.

Nordic Albert Bonnier (1820–1900), a pioneer in book publishing, was a modern publisher who loved books but also understood the tastes and money of readers.

Bonnier’s writers were Browniebest remembered for his poem Viktor Rydberg, neo – romantic Gustav Fröding and the Nobel Prize winner in due course Verner von Heidenstam. The march of women writers also began to show.

Growing up internationally, Bonnier offered to Swedish readers Charles Dickensin, Leo Tolstoy and Émile Zolan translations of novels. He started magazines and newspapers, which were printed in his own printing house. The affair was fueled by general developments that brought with them freedom of commerce and railways and increased civil rights for women and Jews. With folk education, literacy also became more common.

Bonnier was elected President of the Swedish Publishing Association in 1877. However, some of the rivals rose to demand his resignation. The liberal Bonnier was said to nurture immorality and spoil growing youth.

The publishers of Fröding and Strindberg, who caused the scandals, were compared to the merchants of the stolen goods and the housewives of the brothels. Anti-Semitism also showed its ugly face openly.

The last major project of the passionate publisher was Topelius’ series of 34-compiled works. Exhausted by personal adversity and endless written struggles, he resorted to the production of his credit friend.

The new ideas of the turn of the century could no longer inspire him.

To Bonnier’s newspapers deserving journalist from Sydsvenskan Per T. Ohlsson sai From Albert Bonnier (b.1954) commissioned to write a biography of this grandfather and namesake. Ohlsson does not shy away from bowing in the text politely and deeply to the client.

With its gold frames, the work is as beautiful as a box of chocolates, executed according to the best traditions.

Until 2013, the Bonnier Group was headed by men of the family. It is constantly developing new business models, which will also be rapidly abandoned if necessary.

The media giant relies on freedom of expression and is constantly criticized for its dominant position in the Swedish market.

The author has worked in book management positions in Ottawa, WSOY, Bonnier and the Literature Export Center FILI from 1980 to 2016.