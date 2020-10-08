Book Review | Ilkka Suominen signed a secret agreement in the 1987 elections, the consequences of which were severe – he says in his biography a surprising amount about his private self in those days.

In his biography, Ilkka Suominen tells how the Coalition Party won, but its leader lost.

Biography

Riku Keski-Rauska: You know – you can. Ilkka Suominen’s life. 587 p. Docendo.

Coalition Party chairman Ilkka Suominen was in the summer of 1986 in a pinch. He was considered the leader of the opposition, too kind, a nice scout boy who had been leading the party without result for seven years. The next election was forced to win and finally get into government or he would be fired.

“Boy scouts are not always what they look like, and behind the teddy bear-like nature of Ilkka was also found a squeaky politician,” writes Riku Keski-Rauska In Suominen’s biography You know – you can.

Suominen took a huge risk. He made downtown Paavo Väyrynen and Rkp Christoffer Taxellin with the agreement: the Coalition Party, the Center and the RKP will form a bourgeois government after the winter 1987 elections if they get a majority in the next parliament. The agreement was secret.

When Suominen told his closest colleague about it, the party secretary To Jussi Isotalo, this added, “Make a deal with Belsebuub as soon as we get into government.”

The gust of Isotalo summed up the Coalition’s despair. The party had been in opposition for twenty years and completely out of power.

In the spring of 1987 the coalition won a major victory in the election and, with the center and the rkp, a majority in parliament. Finland was celebrated as a hero and the party colleagues were initially eagerly involved when he pushed for the establishment of the bourgeois government.

At that time, the prime minister was elected by the president, and Mauno Koivisto agreed. He had been informed of the bourgeois contract and decided to overthrow it. Koivisto was appointed prime minister Harri Holkerin, Suominen ‘s predecessor and a good friend who wanted to assemble the SDP and the Coalition Government. During the day, the members of the Coalition Party turned behind Holker and Lilac behind Suominen and the bourgeois government.

The Coalition won, but its chairman lost. The risk taken by Suominen was triggered: In the middle of government negotiations, a secret bourgeois contract leaked into the public eye and caused him more annoyance.

Suominen swallowed his pride, left as a purple minister, took the party back on his keys and arranged relations with the Demars and Koivisto. He pushed Holker aside before resigning as party leader in the summer of 1991.

Ilkka Suominen joined Parliament at a young age and learned that there are two realities in the life of a politician, the private self and the public self.­

Policy it was for Suominen to have opportunities. If one road got blocked, he looked for another. In the same way, he worked in foreign policy. When he had to bow east, he poked and kept the western card hidden.

When the Soviet Union deteriorated, he took out the Western card and began to take Finland to the European Union. Helmut Kohl Suominen established good relations early on, which was of use when Germany became a powerful state in the Union in the early 1990s and Finland aspired to become a member.

However, the events of 1987 turned Suominen’s career down, albeit in the first class: the Speaker of Parliament, the Director General of Alko and the Deputy Speaker of the European Parliament.

In contrast, the position of the Coalition turned on its head. Prior to 1987, the party had been in opposition for twenty years. Over the next 32 years, it became a quasi-permanent ruling party that was in opposition for only four years.

Ilkka from Finland helped the wealth and encouraging spirit of a prosperous factory home: You know – you can. Nothing was impossible for Ilkka’s son. He studied in West Germany and Britain and completed three degrees.

Suominen came to Parliament at a young age and learned that there are two realities in the life of a politician, the private self and the public self. The restrained charm of the bourgeoisie was supposed to be shown on the outside, even if there was a pity inside.

In 1990, Ilkka Kanerva held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer. Behind him are party colleagues, ministers Harri Holkeri (left) and Ilkka Suominen. In the back row is Minister Ole Norrback.­

Now at the age of 81, Suominen tells – not everything but surprisingly much – about his private self, which moved in his head during difficult times.

The hardest part was breaking the gap with Harri Holker. The formal connection was maintained, decades of friendship broke in the spring of 1987. Since then, Holkeri has been Suominen’s “Former Brother”.

Author Riku Keski-Rauska even managed to win the trust of his subject by giving Suominen access to correspondence with his future wife in the early 1970s, when the two divorced and married. Riitta Suominen (1946–2015) is the second protagonist of the book, a strong background influencer.

Fortunately, Keski-Rauska was able to draw a proper framework for Suominen’s report. Other material in the biography, archives and interviews with contemporaries, help the reader to relate what the protagonist says: Suominen’s truth is not always the only truth.