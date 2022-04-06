Book Review | If you’ve read Raymond Chandler and want more of the same, you may well resort to Ari Wahlsten

The Sixth Kit Karisma thriller is once again a representative of the traditional and traditionally hard-boiled genre.

Novel

Ari Wahlsten: The Valley of Tears. Crime Time. 270 s.

Wog private detective Kit Karisma, brought by John Shaft of Finland, is on an adventure for the sixth time Ari Wahlstenin in the new Karisma detective. In it, Karisma, who has just returned from her aunt’s funeral in Miami, has to witness the car bomb murder of Markus Hurme, a criminal commissioner he appreciates.

Traces of the murder lead to a robbery of valuables six years earlier, two elements of which have just been released from prison. One has disappeared immediately after his release and the other has been murdered.

Due to an anonymous report, police have reason to suspect that Hurme was the third, unknown perpetrator of the robbery. A robbery of two million euros has never been found.

Kit Karisma doesn’t think he’s familiar with guilt, but he begins to investigate Hurme’s murder on his own. Kit gets the help of a young crime constable, Annika Michelson, who had recently worked with Hurme.

The pair’s research leads not only to dangerous situations, but also to the circles of Niklas Inari, who runs the obscure betting business. Both Inari and some others would like to find the lost money, and they are ready for anything.

Wahlsten’s Detectives are very traditional and traditionally hardened private detectives that reach back into the golden seasons of the species decades ago. In the past decades, private detective detachments also appeared in us in mixed kiosk book series to the point of boredom, but in recent years the genre has no longer been as widespread.

Pastis in Karisma detective stories are thus largely about, and Wahlsten has both the background and the ability to run them. Even the valley of tears progresses orthodoxly and smoothly, and somehow Wahlsten makes quite American-style plot twists sit relatively naturally in contemporary Helsinki landscapes.

And there is also the cliché of hard-boiled detective stories as a supernaturally beautiful and deceptive, somewhat misogynically seen female character, the use of which, among other things, René Raymond or James Hadley Chase once took to the extremes.

If you have read Dashiell Hammettinsa, Raymond Chandler and Ross Macdonaldinsa and longs for more of the same, may well resort to Ari Wahlsten’s Kit Karisma books. They work hard for the safe idea that nothing has fundamentally changed in the world of fictitious private detectives since the 1940s.

Except for a landline cell phone.