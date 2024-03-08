Book review | I hope that the new Commander-in-Chief and the Commander of the Defense Forces will take up Ilmari Käihkö's new book

“I can't unreservedly recommend the education I received to any thinking person I really care about,” Käihkö writes.

Nonfiction book

Ilmari Käihkö. A soldier's diary – how peacekeeping turned into crisis management. Gaudeamus. 386 pp.

Military science researcher, docent Ilmari Käihkö has become known to Finns as a media commentator after Russia invaded Ukraine. His presentation style is analytical.

He has also written his new book in a cool style A soldier's diary – how peacekeeping turned into crisis managementwhich Yleisradio presented on Thursday, March 7, on all channels, when Ilmari Käihkö discussed Yle's editor Tuomas Rimpiläinen with.

Käihkö and Rimpiläinen served in the crisis management force in Chad from July to November in 2009. Rimpiläinen is a reserve officer who worked in Chad as an information officer for Finns. Käihkö was an ordinary lineman. He had become a peacekeeper straight from military service.

Rimpiläinen was the peacekeepers' media specialist. “In practice, it meant taking care of a group's public image,” Rimpiläinen writes on Yle's website and assesses:

“I was apparently successful in my task, because none of the shortcomings described by Käihkö came to light.”

Rimpiläinen also admits his failure, about which Käihkö writes in the book: “In Chad, the officers failed to root out behavior harmful to the mission and in part even reinforced it.”

Ilmari Käihkö highlights unpleasant phenomena: racism, sexism and the harsh treatment of the local population, even children.

Racism became “everyday practice” for part of the group, and Käihkö admits that it was also influenced by “the passivity of the rest of us”.

By “the rest of us” Käihkö means himself first of all.

He would have had the opportunity to intervene. Käihkö was a few years older than his companions, “kääkkö”, as the younger ones called him.

Käihkö had an academic degree and was the only one with experience in Africa because he had studied in Tanzania.

Better better late than never. Now the unpleasant things come to the fore even more documented. Käihkö wrote a 170-page diary about four months of service. The diary forms the body of the book, which Käihkö has supplemented with a considerable amount of military science material.

From the academic side, the most used reference work is Knut Pipping classic book The company as a miniature society and from the non-academic side Väinö Linnan also a classic work Unknown Soldier.

Käihkö has also taken a sufficient temporal distance from the events, fourteen years. The middle-aged doctor evaluates the young man's experiences and diary entries after the trip. The book goes deeper from the evaluation of peacekeeping operations to the evaluation of the entire conscript training.

Conscript training from the beginning Käihkö writes: “I claim that the vast majority, if not all, of my service colleagues started their service with good motivation and heart rate.”

Käihkö evaluates the balance of the education: “I cannot unreservedly recommend the education I received to any thinking person that I really care about.”

In a short book review, it is not possible to go into detail about the reasons that have led Ilmari Käihkö to make a critical review. Käihkö gives a rather disconcerting picture of the conscript training he received in 2008–2009 in the jaeger company of the Pori brigade, where the international standby force was trained.

Although the millennium had already changed, the crew's treatment had stagnated towards the last millennium. The rudimentary management style continued in Chad as well.

I like Käihko the speech as significant above all for two reasons. A soldier who was part of an ordinary crew rarely gets to speak out, and it is very exceptional that a private soldier dares to express his criticism publicly and is able to do it as well-founded and considered as Käihkö.

It is pointless to accuse Käihkö of being unpatriotic or national defense nihilism. He is referring to the army when he writes: “Handling grievances is important because a small country cannot afford to hide problems.”

The timing of the book's publication is perfect. The Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces has just changed and the new commander will start in April. I hope the president Alexander Stubb and the general Janne Jaakkola cling to the book.