Book Review | Humanity meets the impossible in this book award-winning engrossing novel

The theory of the simulation nature of the world is the core of Hervé Le Tellier’s work Deviation.

Hervé Le Tellier: The Anomaly (L’ Anomalie). Finland Lotta Toivanen. WSOY. 298 pp.

How humanity would react to an impossible event? That’s what a French mathematician, linguist and writer asks Hervé Le Tellier (b. 1957) in his first novel translated into Finnish Deviation.

An Air France flight from Paris to New York runs into a bad storm off the east coast of the United States. The plane makes it to the field intact and the passengers continue their lives relieved. Three months later in June, the same Air France flight dives from the storm again.

On board the plane are the same passengers who have transferred directly from March to June. The novel follows a group of passengers on the flight, both their “March” and “June” versions.

In three a lot can happen in a month. The plane’s pilot, David Markle, has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Young lawyer Joanna Wasserman has become pregnant. The author Victor Miesel has written a wild novel called Deviation and then committed suicide.

Now they have to face versions of themselves that haven’t experienced the same things. Except for the author Miesel, who gets a rare opportunity to enjoy the rise in fame after the author’s death.

A mathematician who, years before, has been involved in preparing complete protocols for the Ministry of Defense on how to react to all possible threats to air traffic, also gets a voice.

In accordance with the best traditions of military bureaucracy, the mathematician has finally been asked for a protocol for an event that is not one of the possible events. Mathematicians have implemented the request in the appropriate spirit and named the result protocol 42.

There is a world now faced the impossible. Researchers have a few theories as to what could have happened. Has the machine dived into a space wormhole? Or has some mysterious copier made a copy of it?

The simplest model of explanation is the most shocking. What if our entire reality is just a simulation that the people of the future run on a huge computer?

The theory about the simulation nature of the world is not Le Tellier’s invention, but has been pondered by many researchers outside of fiction as well.

But what would the knowledge of the simulation change? The best option would be to continue living as before.

Although the machine arriving twice may have proved the simulation hypothesis, the practical problems caused by the doubling are solved just as people solve their other problems. In relation to duplicates, meeting rights are agreed upon, property is divided, parted as friends, and decisive violence is resorted to.

Researchers suggest, that the doubled plane with its passengers is a test set for the simulation, which humanity should answer collectively. Unfortunately, humanity’s way of reacting to the event is no more constructive than its approach to other problems that can be solved collectively.

Is humanity better as individuals than as a collective? After all, the characters in the novel mostly find satisfactory solutions to their problems caused by doubling.

Deviation is a fast-read book whose fascinating subject pulls the reader along. However, the perspective characters that change from chapter to chapter and the small deviations in the details of the story make you flip through the book back and forth.

A science fiction subject in addition, the novel contains a French self-ironic spirit, which shines especially in the quotes from Miesel’s novel.

Le Tellier throws satirical barbs at religion, cultural life and politics. The American president, left unnamed in the novel, is a model of the country’s leader, the likes of which have been seen.

“The mathematician looks at that one-eyed man with discouragement and becomes convinced that when the darkness of all of us is combined, collective wisdom rarely results.”

The test of two machines seems to really reveal the good and bad sides of humanity.