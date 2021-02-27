Book Review | “How many times can the same person be rejected?” asks the fatherless selves of Ida Pimenoff’s debut novel

The first novel, Calling Me by photographer Ida Pimenoff, tells the story of the power of perspective in human relationships.

Novel

Ida Pimenoff: Call me. WSOY. 389 p. Audiobook available.

Photographic artist Ida Pimenoffin (b. 1977) The debut novel opens with image analysis: the characters in the sample are a dark-bearded man kneeling a little girl. What is not visible in the summer picture is the theme of a gradually expanding intergenerational story.

Invite me is a novel about backgrounds, life outside the images, the power of perspective in human relationships. In terms of settings, it reminds me Marisha Rasi-Koskisen award-winning RECnovel, although more approachable in its storytelling.

Vera, A 39-year-old photographer, recounts his family history and puts it at the center of fatherlessness. He only meets his own father for the first time as a teenager, and rarely after that. When Sakari, a respected expert in the art world, turns 80, Vera is not invited. The breeder celebrates with his “family,” which includes children born from different unions of the cultural man as well as the current wife.

Growing up as the unmarried child of her artist mother, Vera is traumatized by the knowledge that she has a father who never wanted to be her father. Pimenoff takes his protagonist in style without psychoclean therapy through the rooms of his own life.

Nonexistent fatherhood and becoming rejected begin to seem like side paths as the novel delves into the failures of Vera’s marriage. He slowly has to relax from his grip on the individual words and situations of his lived life. Sticky memory proves to be an obstacle to free life.

Spouse Aki is a doctor, an excellent father to their little son, a loving husband. In the long run, it would seem aching for Aki to fall in love with another woman, but how things have gone into this rupture. How in the world Aki starts neglecting his only child after a divorce.

For the first time, Vera slips into that crunchy detail. As Aki gently holds the newborn baby, Vera’s mind blackens: she has never been so cared for, or even touched by her father.

Life seriously falls apart after the separation, the child’s behavioral disorders feel the consequences of Aki’s new love. Vera upset is seen as panic symptoms and depression.

Pimenoffin the personal description lives nicely on the self-narrator: other perspectives on events remain indirect, verbalized by the rejected woman. “How many times can the same person be rejected?” Vera wonders.

How Vera’s own moves confuse the family’s pack will only get light on last. He encounters mechanisms into which he has unconsciously locked himself. Uncertain and dangerous patterns are remarkably appealing, the threat of being left pushed to look for busy partners.

Alongside today, Pimenoff is building a story line that takes Vera to her mother and grandmother, telling of femininity all the way back a hundred years. The unmissable fact that a woman has the burden of sex is reaffirmed. Only the woman becomes pregnant, and she is solely responsible for her body, her pregnancies, and any interruptions.

Unmarried the child’s stigma has dissipated in a century, but the experience of fatherlessness has not. Vera’s mother rejected the abortion in her time, and Sakari never forgave her. Can a man refuse an injured child that he has in no way wanted to have, that’s one question the novel raises.

The second relates to an overestimation of the importance of blood relations: how does a offspring become a child? Vera also ponders to her unknown siblings: is their resemblance just an illusion? Does the biological connection mean anything after all?

20th century a philosopher who studied the history of trauma Hannah Arendtin the words “freedom is the ability to start over” take the characters forward. Encountering one’s own grief in Pimenoff’s debut novel takes on contradictory and interpretative still lifes. Life and love seem to be a matter of letting go rather than holding on.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.