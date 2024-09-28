Book review | How is a tyrant born? Pirkko Saisio lives on in Stalin’s mind and the description becomes part of world literature

Book review|Pirkko Saisio’s novel is rising to world literature as a description of the outrageousness, paranoia and loneliness of unlimited power.
Novel
Pirkko Saisio: Suliko. Bridge. 411 pp.
How a young world healer turns into a world destroyer, a murderer of thousands and millions, acquaintances and strangers? A fearmonger who proclaims to the end that he will defend the highest good.
The question is the oldest and most difficult in the world. And the most fascinating.
#Book #review #tyrant #born #Pirkko #Saisio #lives #Stalins #mind #description #part #world #literature
Leave a Reply