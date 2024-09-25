Book review | How does it feel to face the death of a rock star without the life of a rock star, ponders the artist with cancer

Book review|Salli Kari’s first work is simply a wonderful novel, perhaps one of the most significant novels of the fall.

Salli Kari: About water and sadness. Bridge. 227 pp.

Theater director and overall visual artist Allow Karin (1986) debut novel About water and sadness takes place in Iceland, the land of fire and ice, or from Finland’s point of view, the promised land of detective stories and sweaters.

About water and sadness is a small big novel. In some strange way, it reminds me of the Nobel poet and essayist By Joseph Brodsky Water mirrora travel book set in Venice published at the end of the 20th century.

Brodsky peels back the cultural layers of Venice, Kari breathes the arctic air of Iceland. The Atlantic gashes small pieces from the lava in the same way as the Adriatic takes its own back from Venice.

Brodsky, who emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States, is essayistically verbose, while Kari, a theater professional from Helsinki, is aphoristically sparing:

“It’s better to be silent when you don’t know what to say.”

For Brodsky, “water is a figure of time”, for Kari it is a “sinking note” and a “drowning skirt”. Even swimming in Iceland is different. “The nature is wild here”, warns the native.

In Kari’s firstborn there are a lot of tears: “It’s time to look at everything with fresh eyes, break the old ones, cry new ones for yourself.”

Based on the afterwords About water and sadness is a very personal work.

My narrative is tempting to talk about autofiction, but the literary means suggest that Kari is not going to be a shooting star with only one story to tell.

“ A strong and self-evident young person’s life becomes fragile and complicated.

His sentences are laconic but speak volumes. The transitions to the next scene are cinematic, fast and surprising. The repetition is effective and the poetry is sensitive. You pick up blood-curdling epics.

How does it feel to be seriously ill at the age of 27? Is your childhood fear, grandma’s elephant hand, coming true in your case?

34 years old the self-narrator travels to Iceland to write about the “out-of-body experience”. What does “rock star death without rock star life” feel like?

Far from home, the narrator’s mind repeats the cancer diagnosis, the fear of death, surgery, radiation treatments. Well-meaning relatives. And “feeling angry with Satan”.

The strong and self-evident life of a young person turns into the fragile and complicated life of a sick woman. The mirror in the hospital shower room has an image of a foreign being: “My eyes in a foreign body.”

The doctor knows his pop art. The surgeon’s hands heal, but they are cold. Fortunately, the life partner caresses the bald head with warm hands. Malignant Patti has shaken his life as well.

It is difficult for a sick person to blend in and maintain the scenery of normality. He needs distance, different landscapes and different people around him to be able to find himself again.

Personal the sick story is mirrored in Iceland forever. But Kari also talks about the everyday life of the artist residency. Women from different parts of Europe speak English in their own way.

Karilta is great at writing meaningless but precisely because of that meaningful dialogues. A charming detail is that some of the lines are not translated into Finnish.

About water and sadness is simply a wonderful novel, perhaps one of the most significant novels of the fall.