Book review | How can you recover from childhood, asks Riikka Pulkkinen

Book review|Riikka Pulkkinen’s novel wastes the possibilities of thinking in the absorption of a detective story and is at its best in the passing moments.

Novel

Riikka Pulkkinen: Last game together. Big Dipper. 411 pp.

What kind of does psychiatry look at the child? Or to that fragile, endlessly self-explanatory adult who eventually grows out of a child? Can you ever fully recover from your childhood – and should you?

Riikka Pulkkinen the eighth novel, The last game togetherlooks into the groping density where medical professionals have been living for centuries. Diagnostics of the mind is radically different from bodily ailments. You have to ask, describe, exclude, try.

Much is known about how the brain works, but not enough. Experience lies somewhere, it radiates somewhere, and the mind never stops to explore, but always makes new interpretations of itself and its past.

A person adapts, and the mind protects itself by imagining. The theme of a mind haunted by its past is worth exploring in fiction, for which the construction and breaking of realities is central.

Pulkkinen the perspective technique familiar from previous novels also supports the novelty. We move alternately in the present, where Eelis, the father of an everyday, idyllic family with children, has disappeared without a trace, and in Eelis’s past, where she receives new experimental treatment at summer camps for children with psychological symptoms.

In the present, Eeliks’ wife Mai receives her husband’s mysterious childhood friend Nova as a guest, while in the past, the life stories of Eeliks, Nova and other children come to light.

“ Pulkkinen knows the distinct voices of the characters up to the narrator solutions.

The unexplained disappearance of Eelis is a crime novel-like thread with which the text becomes tense. You have to wait for the sugary loveliness of summer camps to break.

When the suspense plot creates a structure, but the hints are dispensed sparingly, the reading rhythm becomes greedy and stumbles on the picturesqueness of the narrative. The work runs against itself.

Eventually however, it is the meadows that are the novel’s best gift. They give way to the somewhat unbelievable suspense plot set in the near future, where an unethical research project funded from abroad and the subsequent pursuit of road movies keep taking new turns.

Instead, the characters, whose contours Pulkkinen is at his best in drawing, are allowed to stumble, collide and defiantly shoot their insights:

” – – the feeling of realization that overcame me was the first stage of falling in love: seeing a lot in the other, wanting to learn a lot in changing situations – -“

Pulkkinen knows the distinctive voices of the characters up to the narrator solutions. Mai, who acts on the same level as the reader, is solution-oriented in the present tense, while the tragically perceptive and lyrical Eelis is in the imperfect tense. The restless, barely composed Nova speaks to herself as the narrator in the you form.

A novel in the language, the excessive use of similes seems forced. Sliding doors are like court servants, boring like a pinprick, lung hospital like an aged ballerina.

At its best, the text is in short, dense main sentences, where the attention span of a child, a teenager, and eventually an adult clings to details to stay safe.

The last game together asks how much of what was broken as a child can be repaired with medicine. Above all, it ponders what is ultimately broken in us and what is part of the fabric of life itself.

Through the mouths of its numerous characters, the work presents ethical and philosophical questions about life, which could have been addressed even more truthfully and palpably, perhaps by lightening the part of the detective plot.

Read more: Author Riikka Pulkkinen went on Tinder after her breakup and recommends it to everyone who feels free

Read more: Riikka Pulkkinen wrote her most difficult novel so far