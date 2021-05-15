Book Review | Hilma af Klint has always been portrayed as a mysterious hermit who lived only for her art – a new Finnish non-fiction book written like a detective novel brings more information to the story of a Swedish artist

Pirkko Kotirinna’s information work is a successful combination of a travelogue and a detective novel.

Nonfiction book

Pirkko Kotirinta: Hilma af Klint’s riddle – An artist in the world of spirits, science and nature. Oak. 332 s.

Swedish artist Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) have been much on display in recent years. Painted under the guidance of spirits, af Klint has been raised to be one of the pioneers of abstract art.

Despite the ever-growing interest, an aura of mystery still hovers around af Klint. It has been fueled above all by the artist’s connection to esotericism, as well as by the now partly erroneous notion that he wanted to hide his work from the outside world.

The impression of mystery also catches on Pirkko Kotirinnan a book whose structure is like a combination of a travelogue and a detective novel. The reader is carried in the footsteps of af Klint, alternately in the past, alternately in the present. The story unfolds piece by piece.

At the same time, the underlying research work that has tended to disappear from view in more traditional non-fiction books is highlighted. The reader is allowed to follow through with archives, travels, and meetings with people involved in various ways in af Klint’s life and art.

Homemade easily the approachable information work is successful in its genre.

The suction of the story can be kept with it, despite the fact that there is little new information available to a reader familiar with af Klint. No great mystery here is being solved, although the justification for the title of the book could so be inferred.

However, the book is based on careful groundwork. Everything shines through both genuine enthusiasm for the topic and the professionalism of a long-standing cultural journalist. At times, however, the style of narration somewhat blurs the line between the author’s own views and knowledge based on previous research.

The most significant new discovery is related to the Finn who listed the artist’s works To Olof Sundström.

Finnish-born Olof Sundström (1899–1962) became acquainted with Hilma af Klint in his last years and understood the value of esoteric works of art. Pictured is Olof Sundström at the Goetheanum in Switzerland in 1937.­

Anthroposophical Sundström, who moved in circles, was invited to Turku in the late 1950s to establish a library at the Donner Institute for Religious Studies. He brought with him a list of af Klint’s works, the current location of which in the collections of Åbo Akademi University’s Department of Art History Kotirinta manages to trace.

The list compiled by Sundström laid the foundation for all research into the art of af Klint.

The fact that one copy of the list ended up in Turku was, in turn, of great importance to af Klint’s aftermath. The list hit an art historian Sixten Ringbomin hands. Ringbom was one of the first scholars to point out the connections between modern art and esotericism.

It is largely thanks to him that af Klint’s works were included in an exhibition showcasing the connections between abstract art and spirituality in Los Angeles in 1986. It was the beginning of af Klint’s gradual break-in towards public awareness.

Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) at Hamngatan in Stockholm in about 1885.­

One home book of key merits relates to the way in which it dispels the myth of loneliness associated with af Klint. His peers Helene Schjerfbeckin in a way af Klint is portrayed as a hermit and an ascetic who lived only for his art.

Associated with Schjerfbeck, art historian Riitta Konttinen has noted that networks between women are often ignored. A female artist is branded lonely if she was not dealing with men in power in the art field.

An automatic drawing of a 1905 session of the De Fem Group.­

Hilma af Klint was active in the spiritualist and theosophical circles in Stockholm, which also included several other artists. The most important community was De Fem, founded by five women, whose sessions communicated with the spirit world. This laid the foundation for af Klint’s esoteric art.

Later, af Klint made contact with a leading figure in the anthroposophical movement To Rudolf Steiner.

His life partner Thomasine Andersson with af Klint traveled several times to the Goetheanum, an anthroposophical center in Dornach, Switzerland.

The tempera paintings of the majestic Ten Largest series of works (1907) are 3.2 meters high and 2.4 meters wide. – Pictures of book illustrations.­

More from the art world af Klint was not as detached as has often been suggested. He had received an art education and considered himself primarily an artist.

This perspective has been brought to the fore Julia Voss, who has written the first af Klint biography based on extensive basic research. The notion of a mysterious hermit artist crumbles further as Voss explains af Klint’s several attempts to present his works in public.

The new openings in Voss’s biography only had a superficial effect on the book at home, as the sensible German-language work did not appear until last year.

Hilma af Klint is clearly something that appeals to just this time. The af Klint art exhibition, which opened in the fall of 2018 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, broke all previous audience records. The home chest certainly hits right when you think that people today are just as confused by the big questions as people were a hundred years ago.

It is apt in many ways that af Klint made his final breakthrough at the Guggenheim Museum. His dream was to build a spiral-shaped temple of art for his works. Just such a building is the Guggenheim Museum in New York, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

In addition, the first director of the museum Hilla von Rebay was a theosophist and, like af Klint, believed in the potential of art to promote human spiritual development.

The Swan series has 24 parts. The series changes from figurative to abstract. Pictured is Swan Number 1 (1915).­

Home chest theme the contemporary work is sure to find readers among those interested in both art and spirituality.

The author’s sympathetic narrator voice serves as a pleasant travel companion in the world of af Klint. The relationship with the research subject is respectful and sincerely curious.

A few side paths also open up broader views of the af Klint era. Af Klint still remains a bit detached, which is typical of single-person works.

For those readers who miss more information about the culture of esotericism surrounding af Klint, I recommend reading the Swedish researcher alongside Kotirinna’s book. Per Faxneldin a great little work published in 2020 Det ockulta sekelskiftet – Esoteriska strömningar i Hilma af Klints tid.

The author is a docent of art history at the University of Helsinki.