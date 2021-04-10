Book Review | Gustav Vaasa was king at a time when the subjects had to obey the ruler – but the tyrant was murdered

Heikki Ylikangas, who writes colorfully, paints a view of the violent history of state-building.

History

Heikki Ylikangas: Gustav Vaasa and his defiant. Siltala. 336 s.

Half a millennium then in Europe the ghost of ghost tyranny haunted. The religious and social transformation of the 16th century strengthened the position of the king and the central government of the state. A pre-modern state was born with its officials and governance principles.

As the power of the ruler increased, so did resistance and fear.

In the power struggles of the era, the adversary was easily accused of being a tyrant, bloodthirsty, and deceitful ruler of terror. The law and ruler set by God had to be obeyed by the subjects, but the tyrant was allowed to murder.

Professor Emeritus Heikki Ylikangas (b. 1937) deals with the fierce power struggles, tyranny and its opponents of the pre-modern state in his work Gustav Vaasa and his defiant. In Sweden, to which the Finnish territory at that time belonged, Kustaa Vaasa was a key figurehead of the pre-modern state, but was also rebelled against him.

Portrait of Gustav Vaasa from about 1768.­

The overlay looks Gustav’s reign and his enemies the ruler of Denmark From Christian II learned Olaus Petriin and the rebel leader Nils Dackeen.

Starting point is welcome. The spotlight of history easily follows the winners and their interpretations, so it’s good to turn out the losers as well. 1500-century political developments in the first half is not very much fresh in English fiction books.

At the beginning of the work, the final stages of the Kalmar Union with its battles and executions are taken to the stage. In 1520, King Alexander II of the Union, who had preceded Gustav, staged a mass execution, the Stockholm Massacre, which was to rivet opponents in Sweden.

The Danish ruler Kristian II in a work painted at the turn of the 15th and 15th centuries.­

However, the massacre resulted in Kristian II being nicknamed Tyrant, Sweden seceding from the Union and Gustav Vaasa becoming its ruler.

Gustav Vaasa performed gladly as a liberating king, but his ecclesiastical policies and administration aroused much dissatisfaction. And rarely would a ruler, no matter how initially celebrated, completely avoid enemies.

Gustav feared and doubted both the formerly ruled Sture family and Kristian, while the rebel forces hoped the king’s challenger of these mighty figures.

Gustav was practically not much different from his opponents. Both he and Kristian lured his enemies into the trap with uncovered pardon promises that were broken without blurring. Christianity and the defense of the true faith were invoked, but bishops and priests seeking too much power were prosecuted and exiled.

Of course, this has already been stated in a previous study.

One important a fact that is often overlooked is that Catholic bishops had a lot of both political and military power.

At the beginning of the work, however, it becomes very clear that the medieval bishops, with their castles, soldiers, and Roman relations, were important rulers of power. When the king drove through the Reformation in Västerås, renunciation of the Catholic faith was almost a side issue.

Instead, the political threat posed by the bishops and the takeover of the bishop’s castles and the transfer of wealth to the crown and king were emphasized.

Indeed, power was not, of course, concentrated on the secular ruler, but during his forty-year reign, Gustav had to negotiate or usurp power from a wide range of powers, clans, and institutions — including international trade organizations and the Catholic Church.

All premodern the rulers of the time gladly performed as Christian defenders of the people. In practice, the initial blank of the pre-modern state was constructed in such a way that the nobility exercised local power in the name of the ruler, and the ruler was dependent on his support-

Such as historians Ulla Koskinen and Matts Hallenberg have shown the 16th century ruler often had to look at the abuses of the nobility through his fingers because he needed their support in consolidating the regime.

Statue of Nils Dacken in Virserum.­

This was also known to Nils Dacke and his troops, who revolted in Smaland, the last challenger in Gustav’s work. The demands of Dacke and his skilled forest fighters did not weigh much when the king needed the support of the local nobility.

Like many rulers before and after, Kustaa Vaasa also strived for careful reputation management. Unpleasant writings and chronicles were destroyed, and the most critical critics were threatened with death.

The early modern Swedish kingdom was not a haven for freedom of speech and democracy, and even a rather subtle critique caught the ruler’s attention. This, in turn, was experienced by Olaus Petri, a learned clergyman who enjoyed his popularity as royal chancellor for some time.

Statue of Olaus Petri in Stockholm.­

Olaus Petri was the brother of the Reformation, who early defied the priests’ ban on marriage. On the other hand, Olaus dared to thank the Catholic bishops as peacemakers and even dared to state in his chronicle that the tyrants were overthrown.

For such arrogance, Olaus received a conviction for treason and barely avoided execution. Despite the ruler’s censorship efforts, Olaus Petri’s chronicle was copied by hand and his judge’s instructions are still known.

The upper fabric Gustav Vaasa and his defiant is a colorful nonfiction book that paints the reader with a view of the violent history of state construction.

Brush strokes are powerful rather than nuanced. Cannons rumble, heads fall, trapped mercenaries shout as their ammunition wreaks havoc.

There are many themes familiar from Ylikangas’ research career: the cruelty of civil wars, changes in jurisprudence, the transformation of the new age, and the idea of ​​power as a zero-sum game.

The people in the work are portrayed as calculating power-seekers whose emotions fling from triumph to fear and anger. That’s certainly what they were, but still the impression feels one-dimensional.

The protagonists of the work remain surprisingly lonely, which seems artificial when you think that the 16th century, however, was still a very communal time of reciprocity and family and peer networks.

More comprehensive a review that would have paid more attention to the worldview of the contemporaries and the networks of Gustav would have perhaps better opened up how the king managed to maintain his position.

It would also have supported Ylikangas’ central thesis that Kustaa Vaasa and his defies were intermediaries of great change rather than exceptional individuals changing the direction of history.

Our perceptions of the 16th century are confused by the fragmentation of sources and the web of interpretations and narratives accumulated over the centuries. Ylikangas’ work sheds light on certain significant actors.

There is still plenty to explore, both in broad lines and at local level.

The author is a professor of Finnish and Nordic history at the University of Helsinki.