Book Review | God, the five, secularized bishop of Helsinki thinks: he believes that people should be offered comfort

The woman in Risto Oikarinen’s funny but serious novel is caught fire on Korkeavuorenkatu.

Novel

Risto Oikarinen: Bishop. Big Dipper. 187 s.

There was a word at the beginning, and the spreaders of the word and civilization established book publishing houses, at the end of the 19th century, finally in remote Finland as well. In addition to the so-called big book, there was a reason to offer the groups even a little smaller spiritual nourishment. Also entertain entertainment, for man does not live by mere piety.

In my own reading history, I have some of the finest spiritual experiences in Finnish literature Paavo Rintalan artist novel God is beauty (1959). The materials for the work were provided by an Ostrobothnian painter Vilho Lammen (1898–1936) life and production.

The book I read a long time ago left a strong memory: divinity and blessing is the greater and more precious of ourselves that strikes us, even if it appears to be a constant struggle. As in the case of the artist Lammi. He waged his inner struggle in harsh conditions, giving his soul from one creation to another, for beauty.

God, beauty, internal struggle, soul. These words are no longer used in prose anymore.

Even if it were worth it. God, too, because that vague force with its effects is unique to everyone. Personally, I always put the name at the beginning of the sentence so I don’t have to decide whether to capitalize or lowercase.

Or if our literature uses them, it is a matter of satire. In its pirta in big words, splitting your mouth is fine.

The most deserving industry in recent times is Erik Wahlström, by a biographical novel God (2006) brings a spirit of doubt to the scriptures. The question arises as to why we could not give up all the doctrines of the past world once, instead of leading, we wander in whims and lusts.

Wahlström Dancing priest (2004) in turn carnivalized the founder of the primary school Uno Cygnaeus plaster casts as a very carnal adventurer.

Now with the horns of satire, the cloud castles of our beliefs are pounding Risto Oikarinen in his novel Bishop. God its protagonist has never believed.

Based in Kajaani Oikarinen (b. 1978) started as a poet. The first novel The song of the famine (2016) tells the story of a young musician who gets on a Kajaani train with the intention of throwing his saxophone away.

The saxophonist is the author himself. The pastor, too, and it is precisely this theological dimension that he is utilizing in his new novel that soaring.

Opponents have long served as bishop of Helsinki, especially woman and her top sex star kampittaneet fiercely conservative church “kaljupäärotat”. Even after decades, insults may come at any time you know which rector.

And it also comes, and even tanned leather, let alone a gracious burgundy, cannot be a complete protective armor.

Thus, the novel, which lingers in the background and definition of the protagonist and in the excavation of the spiritual potteries of the ecclesiastical-social status war, eventually even matures into functional. We get a tortured herd leader running down the alley in the icy clearing of winter Korkeavuorenkatu.

Dramaturgically I consider Oikari a bold heretic. How in the world does he dare to load 60 pages of anticipation of his bishop’s participation in the Debate of the Science Corner, increasing the tension as the best Hitchcock – and then completely ignores the whole climate.

He deceives his readers!

I have no doubt about the damage or inability. Oikarinen teaches writing at Critical University and Laajasalo College, so he knows what he is doing.

But. Still.

Needless to say Bishop is an appropriately hanging speech rather than its predecessor Hunger song such as live transport from one situation to another. It is an “ecumenical Yankee,” Juice Widow quoting an ancient passage that presses the leap from one infamous patterned rigidity of ecclesial life to the next.

Oikarinen expression the delicacy does support it all.

My favorite is the description of how the bishop of the book, as a girl in her childhood home, closely follows the seemingly innocently initiated playing expenses of her divine and thus thirst-fulfilling parents. Father and mother take turns singing mystical hymns to each other: “Yes, Jesus, the eye sees, / what my desire; / and how the mind makes / my poor soul! ”

They become sensitive, warm up, heat up, move into the bedroom, and close the door.

My lord, after all, can hymn have such an effect? Oikarinen saves a layman who wanders as a toop.

The stillness of humor and within the peaks of satire In the bishop there is a completely true search for justification for operating in the church, so there is no question of any fuss about one book season. Could take Otava Alvar Renqvist (1868–1947) were somewhat amazed at the change in customs but still soon blessed the cost decision as a description of the spirit of the nation.

In the words of the protagonist:

“Did I do wrong when I preached about things I didn’t believe in myself? And the universe had answered me no, you didn’t work. From the perspective of cosmic consolation, it didn’t matter whether I believed personally or not. Only what mattered what was happening now was important. If my sheep gave me the strength to live here and now, I was ethically dry. ”

I think that’s a good lesson. God is beauty and the power to live.

The bishop of the book, a ragged man, deserves his fulfillment.