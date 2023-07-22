Book review | French-Moroccan Leïla Slimani’s novel shows that colonialism by no means ends with the independence of the host country

The third part of Leïla Slimani’s trilogy interestingly describes the life of the Moroccan elite and its relationship with the French.

Novel

Leïla Slimani: Look while we dance (Regardez-nous danser). Finnish Sampsa Peltonen. WSOY. 335 pp.

There are novels, which after reading a specific historical matter opens up in a new way. French-Moroccan by Leïla Slimani (b. 1981) in the novel Watch us dance this thing that stands out clearly is related to colonial power and politics.

Loosely following the stages of his family Another country -in the second part of his trilogy, Slimani shows how colonialism reflects on people for many generations. Even our current world lies on top of the structures created during colonial rule. This can be seen both in people’s identities, societies and social classes, as well as in post-colonial economic policy, where Western countries continue to benefit from poorer countries.

A novel at the beginning, the year is 1968. French Mathilde, who married a Moroccan man named Amine in 1945, has persuaded her husband to build a swimming pool in their flowery garden. Mathilde wants it as a reward for her years of sacrifices. The couple has met each other in France in Mathilde’s home village, where Amine has been on a business assignment.

“ His position and wealth make him feel both guilt and fear.

After her father’s death, Amine, who inherited the Baljah family farm, is puzzled by such arrogance and boasting among poor Moroccans. With hard work, he has now become part of his country’s elite, but at the same time he is ashamed of it. And not only shame, but his own position and wealth make him feel both guilt and fear. There is a great gulf between his lifestyle and that of the farm laborers who work on the tilus, which is prone to outbreaks of violence.

Amine is not alone in his fears. There have been bloody riots in different parts of the country, and hundreds of people have died in them. Even the king of the coup Hassan IIhas been attempted.

Although ambitious Amine knows that he has worked hard for his wealth, it does not take away from him the feeling of the injustice of his position. It can be thought that Amine as a person reflects the debt and the burden of guilt that France as a country feels towards Morocco. The country’s current well-being has been achieved through colonial exploitation.

Slimani’s novel vividly and interestingly describes the life of the Moroccan elite and its relationship with the French. Poorer Morocco remains more distant from the world of the novel, like a faceless side character. We don’t focus on them.

Although Morocco gained its independence in 1956, many French people remain in the country, and their interaction with the Moroccan upper class is described with a keen eye. For example, by including Amine in the local Rotary club, the French want to show that the colonial era is over.

“The jacket turned and waved at times. Before, our man was a rag-picker and a date-picker, and now Monsieur Belhaj this and Monsieur Belhaj that,” says Amine to his wife.

“ The author seems to have perhaps written something about himself in Aisha’s character.

To the same at a time when Moroccan upper-class youth are eyeing ambitious studies abroad, European hippies are landing in the Moroccan beach town of Essaouira to spend a life colored by eternal love and psychedelics.

A view of the port of Essaouira in Morocco in March 2021. Essaouira was also a popular destination for hippies.

Among them, Amine and Mathilde’s son Selim, who cannot find a direction in his life, also disappears. Instead, sister Aisha is the star of her family, who studies abroad. In the character of Aisha, the author seems to have perhaps written something about herself, a woman where Frenchness and Moroccanness merge together in a fertile way. Aisha knows how to make use of her background and opportunities.

Colonialism is a hot topic and is currently being discussed all over the world. Even Finland cannot ignore these discussions and leave the structures unexamined and dismantled. As a part of the Western world, we Finns have also benefited and are benefiting from the power structures and economic system created during the colonial policy.

I’m looking forward to the last part of the trilogy, which will probably last until the next few decades. It is interesting to see what kind of themes from the post-colonial world are discussed in it. France’s relationship with its former colonies is still not uncomplicated. The structures are reflected in different areas of society, and often end up being the subject of international news, at least indirectly. In the lives of families and families, they are inseparably present every day, past and present.