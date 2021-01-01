Book Review | Fortunately, those who have not experienced it write about the war – in the war novel by Jani Mäkivalli, a communist and a radio scout and their wives fought

There are two main characters in Jani Mäkivalma’s novel. Integrating a man who breaks up in war is his wife’s job and the best part of the novel.

Novel

Jani Mäkivalli: Two roads to the Isthmus. Karisto. 269 ​​s.

Winter War returned from the fighting Pentti Haanpää recalled that “war must indeed be seen and experienced before it can be properly known and felt”. Poet of the Winter War Yrjö Jylhä declared that the cultivation of hollow words and propaganda was a crime.

According to this tradition of Finnish military literature, only those who experienced it were allowed to write about the war. None of the current Finnish writers have “seen and experienced” our wars in 1939–1944 themselves. Fortunately.

And neither do I, thankfully.

We have moved to a time when Väinö Castle To an unknown soldier (1954) Roka is accused of killing because he shoots enemies with a Finnish submachine gun.

Jani Mäkivalli isn’t on that line after all. She is a history teacher by a war novel From the noisy east (2018) was nominated for the Helsingin Sanomat’s debut work award. Also new Two roads to the Isthmus is a war novel about the sequel to the war.

The main characters there are two. Tapio, a bourgeois boy enthusiastic about Greater Finland, works in radio reconnaissance, ie in a special group, but the communist Kalervo, who is one of the warriors of the Separate Battalion 21, also fights in a special group. That battalion, the “Devils of Pärm” or the “Black Arrow,” was assembled from volunteer, both political and actual criminal prisoners.

Women also have access to the Contemporary War Book. Fanni Kalervon is passionately assisting the underground counter-rub and Hanna, determined by Tapio, comes to Lottana for radio reconnaissance.

Ideologies are divergent, but on both roads, Mäkivalli describes a burst of programmatic passion. The ideas that mess up the war, so you have to look for your own routes. Dozens of communists jumped from the Pärnu battalion to the Soviet side, but Kalervo does not leave by force and decides: “I belong here.”

There is a schematic in the personal description, when Tapio and Kalervo with their different ideas are very similar to each other and so are Fanni and Hanna, whose speeches are the same.

Heroes is not, except perhaps Kalervo’s fighter couple Aaltonen, a civilian murderer. I would have liked more for the rough humorous Aaltos, but Mäkivalli does not delve into humor.

Radio scout Tapio fights desperately to overcome his stiffening fears, so luckily he has a brave wife. Integrating a man who breaks up in war is his wife’s job and the best part of the novel.

What’s more tricky is that the description of the warfare follows familiar tracks, so that “the ammunition is hammering the road ahead of me,” just in a style familiar to us warlords.

There is enough combat activity, most severely at Elisenvaara intersection station on 20.6. 1944, when a Soviet bomb attack targeted an evacuation train, women and children. There were at least 150 victims.

I recommend reading below Erkki Rahkolan and Carl-Erik Geustin documentary book Silent Elisenvaara bombing (2015).

Mäkivalli will have time to deliver its main character from Elisenvaara to Vyborg on the same day, 20 June. 1944, when the city was lost.

Documentary touching the city leaves the defunct, colonel Armas Kempin with. When documentary is in progress, Karisto’s publisher could have checked the text. I am surprised when Mäkivalli’s novel, presented as a history teacher, searches for a “bridge over the Vuoksi” in Vyborg.

No such bridge can be found in Vyborg! That is why it flows from Saimaa to Ladoga and by no means from Vyborg to the Gulf of Finland.

Two roads to the Isthmus would not need such useless mocha. There is also no misinformation that the Germans had allegedly “captured” Petsamo in June 1941. Petsamo belonged to Finland and the Germans did not have to take it.

On October 2, 1941, Tapio said that “Petrozavodsk will soon be overthrown.” Colonel Paavo Paalun The 1st Division had taken over Petrozavodsk as early as October 1. 1941, and on the same day the news was reported on the radio. I had to know radio scanner Tapion, too.

Tapio follows the 1941 “army group” attack on Karhumäki. The small army of Finland did not have armies until “groups”, like the great powers. The Group Oinonen referred to by Mäkivalli was a rather small combat department.

Finishing Mäkivalli’s book would have been missed. My ears whistle as the then handsome waltz The waves of sound sounds like a “clay disc”. It is only now that those 78-round gramophone records have begun to be termed clay discs.

I think of the mistakes because they show how far from real war the war of later times goes. They also show that the book would have needed a publisher.

As a war novel Two roads to the Isthmus interests me because its people seek themselves in the ordeals of war. Greater Finland or communist ideas are not enough, you have to find your own way. Love is not a simple thing either.

Mäkivalli’s relationship to war is serious, despite the shortcomings of the novel, the intentions are good, and the war leads to different paths to common peace.