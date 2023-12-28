Book review | For years, one record company was responsible for Finland's biggest hits, but during the recession it drifted into discount mode and collapsed

Nonfiction book

Topi Salmi, Tommi E. Virtanen: My father's Vexi. Oak. 341 pp. and photo appendix.

“Cop the door is open”, the singer wails on his only single album and demands something better to drink through the mouth of the thirsty narrator caught in the pipe. Now it's the case that “the water doesn't help, Johan is godless!”, as he exclaims in his own words.

Imagined as austere, but unintentionally turning into a comical buffoon's mood, it still did not arouse greater passions for one side or the other. Heikki Hakolan the song was forgotten.

Thrown into the market as a trial ball in the recession year of 1992 Open the door was only “a two-mark Irwin copy”, bores the company who witnessed it from a close distance Topi Salmi (b. 1972) in a recent book My father Vex. But he also hears more in the three-minute country-inspired jingle: both the “culmination of unplannedness” and his father Vexi Strait (1942–2020) the beginning of the end of the record company led by

Irwin and Vexi Salmi at Ryysyranta's gold record ceremony in 1970.

The biggest Flamingo Music, which had churned out Finnish pop hits for years, was drifting into a discount mode, “where we no longer played long-term lottery, but splashed small bets here and there”.

The successful era of many gold, platinum and double-platinum records, which were recorded as the top of the peaks, was gradually left behind Clear album You wipe the sadness from my eyes (1988). About 215,000 copies of it were bought in three different formats, which is still the third most in the history of Finnish audio records.

Vexi Salmi's son, Topi Salmi, was able to watch this musical, cultural and financial takeover gradually from the best possible place. From April 1991 to February 1996, he was a spokesperson for the Flamingo company, in his first real job.

Vexi and Topi Salmi got closer through the record company.

Topi Salme's start at the record company hit a sad stage, because her father's childhood friend and longest-standing colleague Antti Hammarberg i.e. Irwin Goodman (1943–1991) had died three months earlier at only 47 years old. It was the last studio album Oh oh oh when I was young (1990), with all lyrics again by Vexi Salmen, under the pseudonym Emil von Retee.

To these Irwin Topi Salmi also focuses on the post-Flamingo years in the work he wrote as a music journalist and documentary director Tommi E. Virtanen with. Despite the name and cover image My father Vex is not the first biography of Veikko “Vexi” Salmi, who is best known as a lyricist, and not even a book about Vexi Salmi.

Along with the stages of Flamingo, the other central plot of the work revolves around the new friendship between a son in his twenties and a father in his fifties. Or at least how a boy who grew up with a single mother got the opportunity to get to know his father, who remained a little distant, through work.

Because My father Vex says almost as much about Top, who later also becomes a lyricist and entrepreneur in the music industry – despite his father's unequivocal advice.

“Don't start,” he said on the phone in 2010. However, the boy, who was looking for his place in life, had already made a decision: yes, he will start. Topi's first record company was Turenki Records and the second Emsalö Music, who have released more than a hundred albums – mainly Finnish-language rock, some so-called roots music as well.

Without the offer made by his father in the spring of 1991 – “But we need a spokesperson. Do you want to do that?” – these companies might not exist, and probably not even this book.

“ Small stories about the father relationship are still the most powerful.

Topi Salmi returns to his own time as a publicist through two-to-three page flash stories. Most of the time, they flash Kassu Halonen and Kisu Jernströmwho were CEO and lyricist Vexi Salme's key colleagues: composers, arrangers, musicians and producers.

But the main characters in the stories are the artists who recorded for Flamingo. It is mentioned many times among other things Samuli Edelmann, HectorClear and Vesa-Matti Loiriwhose album Eino Leino (1978) was the first of Salme's own productions, who went on to become an independent entrepreneur.

Vexi Salmi as a young record mogul.

Despite the large number of people in the book, there are no big or even scandalous revelations, but rather glimpses of the everyday life of the fast-moving company and a little of the party. How Noise drove the company's new spokesman, what Hector said about the fatal misprint that ended up on the record label, why the release of vinyl records almost stopped – and other things like that.

The most compelling are still the small stories about the father relationship and the father who emphasized that he is Vexi, not “father” or “father”.

As a book My father Vex is a bit of a formality – not really this and not that – although of course Salmi emphasizes his point of departure both at the beginning and at the end. “Life seemed like too big a cake,” he sums up, but he could have opened the door more.

Now My father Vex mostly leaves you thirsty.