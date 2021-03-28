Book Review | For once, children’s poems that are also suitable for a child – At first, the critic’s four-year-old assistant was startled by an angry crab on the cover, but soon grew up to be a friend of the Crab Opera

Leena Sainio’s Cancer Opera is a versatile and carefully crafted children’s poetry book that inspires children to poet as well, writes critic Vesa Rantama.

Leena Sainio: Crab Opera. Enostone. 86 s.

“When the virus time autumn is over, I want to go see Crab opera! ”

My assistant L, 4, is impressed. I told him that just read indicate Leena Sainion from the title poem of the children’s poetry collection, a short libretto, a real children’s opera is being prepared. In the poem, the crayfish that got into the sea grow bigger than people and give them the same measure: “CLICK CLICK! CLICK CLICK! / Man, hoo-oh, listen! / Now you get your turn… ”

Before embarking on the poem, the assistant’s feelings had to be softened up a bit. The enthusiasm brought by the new book waiting in the bag turned into a disappointment in the flash, when instead of the sullen Disney princesses, an angry crab with a chef’s hat rattled on the cover.

“I never want to read a poem from that book,” L stated, and marched into his room.

Poetry we have tried many things before, but the children’s poetry market is plagued by poorly translated rhyme, where the rhythm has been forgotten and rhymes are believed to be sufficient. Mainly classic Titite’s fairytale tree mixed Mari Mörön beautiful A thousand dozen butterflies (2020) have previously passed the screen of my assistant.

When Rapu opera was opened, with the help of illustrative illustration, the poems themselves soon became of interest to the assistant.

The work, which contains many types of texts and is divided into three sections, is therefore suitable for plotting. First part Wonderful life contains, in alphabetical order, everything from steaks to a cake recipe. The former was considered too short by L, while the latter made one wonder how “teasing and a bad wind” can, like a miracle trade, produce something good.

Leena Sainio has both written and illustrated the Crab Opera.­

Cake recipe read three times into the tube, like many other poems. A solid judgment was soon heard: “I like all the poems in this book.”

Also written and illustrated by Sainio, known as a music teacher Rapu opera is indeed a rare and varied, carefully crafted children’s poetry book, and strives at every turn to inspire the child to poet himself. In the shortest amount of information, the work also teaches poetic forms from aphorism to schematic writing, in which the punctuation marks have no pre-agreed meaning.

The work is certainly suitable for mother tongue teaching in primary schools, for example, where many nuances may open up better than the assistant’s rather straightforward reading style. “But Dad, you can’t really row to heaven,” he says, returning a dream-loving critic to the crust of the earth.

In the section Nature and animals it is understood what the child is really interested in: animals and puns (plus fart humor, which is already addressed in the previous section); The magicianpoem). The “Two Little Monkeys / Planning a Rebellion” rhyme of messing up, shouting and raging makes a smile on the assistant’s lips and numerous replay requests.

As an employer, of course, it hopes, in vain, that some phenomena could be left between the covers of the book.

Best has been saved to the end: department The mystery of the universe manages to ask big questions in an understandable way and to unlock the cosmic potential of poetry: with the help of the imagination one can feel at home in a very large universe.

Mainly able to write his name and a few short words in rule Finnish, L was enthusiastic about the isemic poem by drawing a page in the book full of cryptography. If I understood correctly, the text was either marked with the assistant’s biggest secret or “it involves two people walking towards a tree and dying”. Fortunately, there is room in the poem to deal with even boring coincidences.

‘An ode is a poem that lurks (sic) and praise someone or something, ”Sainio teaches. Trochemical An ode to nature somewhat reminiscent of my fantasies of L’s grandmother’s elementary school, but the message is still relevant: “Water, heat, light / we all need, / and a good fire of spirit / to grow up.”

The assistant wants to write his friend’s name next to the poem: “When I can’t go Emmalle or Emma come here so I can look at this. ”