Book Review | Finnishness threatens to be torn to extremes: journalist Matti Virtanen toured the country and searched for the nation’s fragmented identity

If you are trying to understand the thinking of the far right, be a comforter, a racist or a Nazi. If one tolerates red greens, there is a frontier, a deficiency, a sable, a rotten or even a communist.

Nonfiction book

Matti Virtanen: Extremes. How does identity policy disintegrate Finland? Docendo. 312 s.

Long career Journalist for Helsingin Sanomat, YLE and Talouselämä Matti Virtanen retired a year ago and wrote a book Extremes. How does identity policy disintegrate Finland?

At the beginning of the book, Virtanen admits that no person with a reasonable instinct for self-defense is neutral and curious about identity politics, because over-understanding the opposite phenomenon can get you caught.

If you are trying to understand the thinking of the far right, be a comforter, a racist or a Nazi. If one tolerates red greens, there is a frontier, a deficiency, a sable, a rotten or even a communist. Despite the warning, he decided to try journalism by traditional means.

“I deal with almost all aspects of identity politics: party politics, foreign parliamentary politics, brawling, racism and anti-racism, sexual politics, feminism, the language issue and the importance of social media,” Virtanen promises.

The crowd at the meeting of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group at the market event in Hyvinkää on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.­

The reporter travels across the country, meets different groups and talks to them. In Rovaniemi, he encounters ethnonationalists who have been kicked out of the basic Finnish youth organization, discriminated Sámi in Inari, successful albeit somewhat angry Finno-Swedes in Kruunupyy, paperworkers who have lost their jobs in Kaipola and politically distressed people in Iisalmi.

Between trips Virtanen sits in front of a screen and digs out various social networks and their leading figures from the Internet. The reporter asks simple questions and gets complex answers.

The book is written in clear Finnish, but it has a lot of industry terminology. Many terms are imported goods. Therefore, the reader should bookmark the dictionary of identity policies at the end. Otherwise it will fall off the carts.

The dictionary defines, for example, sacrifice, a favorite word in the current debate: “In psychology, victim mentality refers to an attitude in which a person feels, contrary to better knowledge, that he or she is a victim of other people’s negative deeds or words. Identity policies are often based on the fact that entire groups of people believe that they are victims of persistent discrimination by other groups. ”

Matti Virtanen does not try to teach the interviewees, but lets the interviewees teach him himself. Everyone is allowed to speak for themselves.

“The topic is so sensitive that I decided to publish the interview in question-and-answer format to avoid unnecessary interpretations,” Virtanen writes in his introduction when interviewing Seta, a 24-year-old chairman of Seta. Sakris Kupilaa.

A subtle approach does not convince everyone. The Women’s Union and the Crowd Network against Fascism refuse to be interviewed.

Through the book Virtanen is looking for an answer to the question: Where could Finnish identity be formed in the 2020s, where would it be the lowest common denominator?

At the end, he reflects with veteran politicians and historians on the fragments of Finland’s common identity.

“It turns out that Finns’ self-understanding consists more of practical actions and history than of fine words,” Virtanen estimates.

A sigh of relief from both the conclusion and the completion of the reading contract. Undoubtedly, profound experts in identity politics will find misunderstandings and superficiality in the book. For an ordinary reader like me, Matti Virtanen’s journalistic report is quite good.