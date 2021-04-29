A Finnish woman from a rare fun hit series has enough to do in Hollywood.

Novel

Enni Mustonen: The seer. Big Dipper. 666 s.

Latest Enni Mustonen is a bit bloated but still whimsical.

Mustonen, or rather Kirsti Manninen the most recent is nearly 700 pages. The publisher does not object to the increase in the number of pages, for Set aside the stories of the viewer previous work in the series Dresser was already the best-selling novel of the country’s leading publisher last year. The unbridled adventure in the twists and turns of cultural history now continues with the work Seer.

The wildest and most imaginative turn of the thick entertainment package only takes place at the very end, so it’s worth following along with the main character, film costume Viena Aaltonen (from marriage to Blume). The novel depicts the 1950s and early 1960s in Los Angeles and at Fox film studios.

Mustonen may quote the stories of dramaturgy to the narrative Douglas Sirkin melodramas.

Mustonen has developed of the swirling translation of history and the eye-opening commentators of their wisdom stones. With an unscrupulous gesture, Vienna organizes time from Hollywood to Finland as well, so that this can influence the course of history in the Finnish spectacle of all time. To an unknown soldier in filming.

The Fox experience is domestically such a hard currency that Unknown scriptwriter Even Juha Nevalain humbly listens to a paw of Viena Aalto.

Viena has a big responsibility Unknown military pulls. His boxer is needed no matter how famous the place of the hardened-standing scene is in the terrain with a huge circle made of sheets. I have to get the enemy plane to fly close enough Åke Lindmanin and partners.

Unknownepisode is an ingenious example of the combined Moononen’s ability to combine. With what other wash would the act of a full-fledged classic come to life through the eyes of women for once?

Participation in history the artistic solutions of the most famous works of art have been the salt of the book series from the beginning to this ninth part.

It is Forrest Gump tactics, but the female generation of Mustonen’s novelist, who is currently the narrator, sees the artists going through such insanity and human features so much fun that they have never been in Finnish satires before.

On the American continent, Viena Aaltonen is taking care of her acquaintances this time Frank Sinatran at the request of a task that would be painful for him himself. The stitch is to clear the love of life pressed into Sinatra’s path Ava Gardner fitted wardrobes to be sent away from the singer’s villa.

Starred by Fox Marilyn Monroen requests for “Vienna” are even years old. Trusting in Fair Vienna, Marilyn wants Vienna to shed her back as a dresser and supporter of even films that aren’t born in Twentieth Century Fox.

Marilyn Monroe sang her birthday greetings to President John Kennedy in New York in 1962.­

There is, of course Spots are in place. And it may not be impossible to figure out who is getting fit Summer widowa movie gown that is meant to flutter from a subway vent vent.

The straightforwardness of the latest parts of the series, Martha Valo, Fox’s Ostrobothnian costume manager, releases: “

The main character is the third generation representative on the outskirts of cultural events. In addition to his sovereign cultural play, Mustonen constantly pays attention to the dynamics between the generations. Viena is more harmonious in nature than her mother Kirsti Aaltonen, a critical fashion designer who has excelled in Paris as well.

In sight the series is well curved and is at the latest zoned. Deliberately! The formula is delicious in its own right, good and well used.

The next novel would have advanced conditions for the level of parts describing the 1920s and 30s. The panorama gets to move on to the rock.

The big picture in the series has milled the genres that revolutionized time at a time: visual artists, composers, writers, filmmakers … and of course: then the artistic rise of rock music. In the 1960s and 1970s, television emerged as a new medium in Finland.

It is a pleasure to make a point, even in London.