Book Review | Finnish literature is racist, says Olli Löytty, a researcher with deep shame – who does not prove his point of view in any way

Non-fiction writer, docent Olli Löytty In his recent book, he dives into the current problems of Finnish literature.

The cultural researcher’s gaze is critical, and the phenomena of the time, such as otherness, ethnic identity, literature in other languages ​​written in Finland, cultural ownership, Finnish African literature, are approached “against each other”.

Examining the themes does not offer something new that would not be felt by the person following the current art debate. The issue of the book is two unifying background structures: national literature and the formation of a canon expressing literary appreciation.

The author identifies the study of domestic literature as his discipline. Someone else would consider the study of literature in a small but brave area of ​​language a valuable task in the grip of the great world languages ​​and literary markets.

The task of the found causes deep shame. His homeland rejects all strangers and outsiders and despises writers of other languages. Racism is structured in Finnish society, and because of its “whiteness” citizens participate in the colonial exploitation of the “southern hemisphere”.

The “domestic literature” committed to the nation-state and wrapped in nationalism bears the responsibility for the horrific list of sins and the author’s worldview. What method has been used to arrive at this?

Finland the multilingualism of literature is an important and topical issue. According to the survey mentioned in the book, there are numerous writers living in Finland who stated that they write in English, Spanish, Russian, German and Finnish. In addition, fifteen smaller languages ​​are mentioned.

The result of the survey would provide an excellent opportunity for a researcher of Finnish literature to present authors who have neglected literary publicity and to make their works known.

Found finds that he writes in Arabic and lives in Finland Hassan Blasimin integration problems, but he writes little about his works.

The author has a more stellar role: the duty to appear as a lawyer for literature in other languages. Thus, the book presents the fold of a concerned researcher in literary seminars both at home and abroad.

The essay collection concludes with a December 2017 trip to Stockholm. An invitation to the Swedish Institute of Africa offers the author the opportunity to escape the centenary of Finnish independence, which has exceeded all tolerance. Those who come will hear about the prejudices of Finnish writers about Africa. It is only with the serving of sparkling wine that the shame eases.

The book the target, a circle of phenomena called domestic literature, means not only Finnish literature but the entire literary institution and especially the dominant conception of literature.

Domesticity and Finnishness have “begun to sound in the author’s ears from an increasingly artificial literary compartment”. The idea that Finnish literature should be isolated from other languages ​​or that it should be protected from foreign language literature “sounds like a fraud against its history”. It is not clear to the reader who has put forward such thoughts.

The claim is contrary to current and previous knowledge. The idea of ​​nationality was an international brand of its time, brought to Finland from outside, just like the fashionable themes of the Found Book.

Our great 19th century classics, born in a wave of national enthusiasm – Lieutenants, Flashcards and Brothers Are thoroughly international in their formal language and written materials. Since then, Finnish modernism has greedily sought new and previously unseen from the centers of Europe, Paris, Berlin, St. Petersburg.

The latest, global phase we are living in now is when Sofi Oksanen, Emmi Itäranta and Elina Hirvonen write successful works – in Finnish and English – for the world literature market.

By the author general information about the history of their homeland is ancient. At the heart of the compartmentalisation of our literature is the “nationalist historical framework,” which is “such an established way of thinking that it still dominates the horizon of our literature”.

The nationalist conception of history has been dismantled in Finland for 60 years. Widely known general works have been written on the subject Osmo Jussila, Matti Klinge, Heikki Ylikangas, Max Engman and many others. It is also an eight-part historical work published 50-60 years ago Finnish literature represents a modern conception of literature free from “national compartment”.

The reader would need an analysis of at least one work written for the “national program” that would reveal what is wrong. To an unknown soldier and Seven brothers he briefly acknowledges that his “solution of national significance” is questionable.

Literary and the covenant of the nation is maintained, according to Found, by a “system of separation” called the national canon, which “sucks some books in and spits others away”.

The author equates the canon with contemporary appreciation, written awards, and daily literary criticism. The notion is familiar from newspaper criticism but inherently superficial.

The canons are built on a long-standing, multi-generational appreciation, which excludes day flies and bestsellers. Valuation, in turn, is based on quantitative facts, book sales and library lending volumes, the extent of teaching and research, and re-use by future writers and artists.

The canon of our literature is described Juhani Niemen in the book Finnish Favorite Books (1999). Based on numbers, no guesswork.

According to the author, the national canon assumes a special “national reader” who “identifies more easily” with Kivi’s Juhani Jukola than with the Rajamäki regiment, Juhani Ahon Juhan Johanna as Shemeikka and Minna Canthin Worker wife To Johanna as to Homsantuu.

The researcher finds a parade example of ethnic belittling in the stills. However, it is a composition constructed by the author, in which the main and secondary characters have a different position and role in the structure of the work. Even the people of Rajamäki are belittled by Jukola’s arrogant chicks, neither Kivi’s narrator nor the reader.

I found it “domestic literature” is an ideological structure purified from history and stratification of meaning, from which may make as specific claims as possible.

The author asks whether “in a society like Finland it is even possible to write a work that would not be racist in any way”.

The question goes on to an unbeatable rationale: “it would, of course, be easy to name a number of novels whose ethos is so thoroughly reinforcing of the racist worldview that proving the case does not require a strange textual analysis of it”.

This wisdom is not domestic either. A well-known German opinion leader formulated the principle a little more succinctly: “There is no need to prove this, because this is the truth.”

The author is Professor Emeritus of Finnish Literature at the University of Helsinki.