Book Review | Finland froze when a civil war broke out in the Sdp

Researcher Mikko Majander leaves no stone unturned when rooting out the party feud of the 1950s.

Mikko Majander: Party of Cold War and Conflicts. Sdp’s history, fourth volume 1952–1957. Bridge. 480 pp.

“Apparently we have run out of enemies when we fight with each other”, wrote Sdp’s Kyme district secretary Valde Nevalainen after a failed presidential campaign in the winter of 1956.

Nevalainen brilliantly summed up the Sdp’s fragmentation in this ironic observation, which is the main theme docent Mikko Majander’s in the book The party of cold war and conflict. The book is the fourth part of Sdp’s history and covers the years 1952–1957.

Majander’s text runs like a suspense story. Even at the beginning of the 1950s, internal disputes between the Democrats were “normal” matches.

In the fall of 1954, the atmosphere thickened: “We lived at a watershed, where men groped each other, who would start with whom and what. The camps gradually took shape,” Majander describes the beginning of the party dispute.

One camp was formed around the party chairman and the other around the party secretary.

Party secretary Väinö Leskinen was the number one politician of the Democrats. Next in the ranking were a multiple minister Karl-August Fagerholm and the former chairman who returned to politics Vaino Tanner. Only the fourth was the chairman of the party Emil Skog.

“Skog has been chairman mainly because no agreement has been reached on anything else, he has not been a leader”, a young Turku resident Mauno Koivisto bored in newspaper writing.

Skog was never a Member of Parliament, even though he was chairman of the country’s largest party for twenty years and sat in several governments as defense minister.

Skog held his position as a maintenance inspector of the post and telegraph office. He was a quiet working man whose lifestyle was impeccable but his skills modest.

Party secretary Leskinen was a front-line officer, former top athlete, sports director, MP and voice rake, fluent in languages, charismatic charmer – and in constant trouble with booze. The opposites did not complement each other but repel each other.

On the cover of the book the party secretary and the chairman pose and shake hands. The picture lies, because at the time it was taken in 1955, both hands were in fists.

The power struggle between the widows and the Skogians had already begun and culminated in the election of a new chairman at the party meeting held in April 1957.

Opposite were 76-year-old Väinö Tanner, supported by the widows, and Karl-August Fagerholm, the prime minister of the red mud government, who, in addition to the people of Skog, was voted for by a group of so-called third-line people. Tanner won by one vote and his election if anything deepened the division.

Before the party meeting both parties to the dispute had turned to the great powers and asked for help.

The people of Skogi received money from the Soviet Union. Moscow’s position was clear: Leskinen and Tanner’s group was “a communist-fascist group dressed in a false cloak”. The widows received money from the United States.

This is how the cold war ignited its nest within the Sdp. Rubles and dollars were dry fuel and there were a lot of them.

From home, support for the people of Skog was provided by the country’s union and the extreme left. The widows received help from the right. The president was also important Urho Kekkonen role. Kekkonen and Tanner couldn’t stand each other, and soon the rift with the president affected the entire party.

At the end of the book Sdp is at the breaking point. “Sdp did not split in April 1957 like cutting with a knife. Hardly anyone, even at the top, let alone rank-and-file members, had an idea of ​​what lay ahead,” writes Majander.

Now we know what was ahead. In addition to the Sdp, the professional central organization SAK, the sports union TUL and many hundreds of workers’ organizations, including children’s clubs, split in two.

Although they reunited in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the feud left a deep trauma in the hearts of the Democrats.

It has also made it difficult to write history. Roughly speaking, we had to wait so long that most of the old comrades who experienced the disintegration died before it was possible to write about the events of the 1950s.

Mikko Majander has not left a single stone unturned in digging into the secrets of the party. Majander does not try to gloss over the dark phase in Sdp’s history, but writes concretely, colorfully and strikingly.

“Yes, the comrades did it themselves. Others just willingly took advantage of their differences,” he assessed the root cause of the dispute.

The Sdp was such a significant factor in the 1950s that its civil war stopped Finland’s development. The goal of the Dems was to industrialize the country and build Finland into a welfare state modeled after Sweden.

The goals were not realized, because the Sdp was on the sidelines for almost ten years and the rural union held power.

When Sdp got back on his feet and returned to the government in 1966, a major structural change collapsed immediately. It was only possible to offer a warm hand to the overpopulation of the countryside, to the large age groups that have reached working age.

So tens of thousands of young people fled to Sweden in search of work, and many were left in the way.