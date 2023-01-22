Book Review | Finland finally has a cartoonist who matters: Ville Ranta has blown up

Ville Ranta has exploded as a cartoonist, as the first collection of his Iltalehti drawings shows.

Cartoons

Ville Ranta: Discipline and discipline. Cartoons 2019–2022. WSOY. 141 pp.

Cartoonist For Ville Ranta (b. 1978) three years ago, a new spring came when he got to Iltalehti. The audience base and the tighter two-week picture pace than the previous channels changed the expression and raised it to a completely new level.

The boredom of domestic cartoonists had only been tormented for a measly thirty years!

Last week, Ville Rannan’s Iltalehti, about the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the critical cartoon became the main news topic in the news of the public broadcasting company SVT.

“In matters related to freedom of speech, I’m ready like a boy scout to stick my head in the hole,” he said of the drawing In an interview with HS.

Iltalehti has published a collection of Ville Ranna’s three years In discipline and rebuke. It tastes like a breakthrough, but with what fins was it born?

Years 2019–22 have pushed the cartoonists in front of acceptable and hard material About Trump through the corona Putin’s to war. Terrible years, of course, but that’s exactly why satire is also needed to structure the experience.

The splashes on the beach are clearly the stuff created by a modern cartoonist. He tap dances expertly in our new-look crises of ideas. You see, making fun of canceling is not without problems.

One plot in the pictures is the crying and gnashing of teeth when men have to give up their position as the crown of creation.

The beach is also rocked his technique and the comprehensibility of the drawings. The current leading figures of the beach Sanna Marini, Krista Kiurun or Antti Kurvinen the appearance is infuriating. The progress made can be compared to Ranta’s only previous collection of caricatures Some limit (2012) to the central face To Timo Soin.

The style is completely different from the Kari school that followed the former grandmaster for decades. The beach line is better than the mess.

A similar trace can be found mainly in France, where Ranna has ties in his other job, as the creator of comic albums.

In an interview with HS, he said that he makes cartoons for Illetehti twice a week and draws cartoons the rest of the time.

“I come up with a picture in the evening and draw it in the morning. It takes maybe three hours to draw, much longer to come up with ideas.”

Based on this collection, it seems that it’s a wonder if cartoonism has already swept past cartoons and gone permanently into the blood.

The cartoon character of Vladimir Putin has recently fallen into a new rage, of course also following the change of the target. Ranta has said that he “bounced a bit” on the French newspaper Libération Cocoawho came up with drawing the Russian president’s face bent inwards, “a bit like an ass”.

French fries However, the carefree line skills are not at all popular among the people of our country. Krista Kiuru, who is in motion with her whole body, is clearly imaginable in her caricature essence. Petteri Orpo and Sauli Niinistö are not so much. They are difficult.

Iltalehti is excited when a cartoonist has a spark that also has substance. You can see the freedom in the drawings as well, but Ranta has also told Iltalehti directly “that you could be even more promiscuous”.

When Iltalehti chose the best glimpse of the year on the beach in a reader’s vote in November, the first place was a drawing of a party gang at the locked gate of Kesäranta. It hasn’t happened yet In discipline and rebuke package, which extends to June of last year.

The party gang is the best on Ranta, the same level as the murderous drawing of Wolt slaves at the time of the billion-dollar deal of the food delivery company. Due to hits like this, topical caricatures are made in general.

Even the most talented need at least ten years of practice to develop into their best cartoonists.

In 2006, Ranta woke up the people of his home region with a Muhammad cartoon he drew on the website of the Oulu cultural magazine Kalti. The appalled publisher shut down the site as a precaution because of Ranna’s Muhammads.

Since 2009, when Rannta has been drawing regularly for the Helsinki parish association’s magazine Kirkkoo ja kaukkii, there was a memorably wide spread in the feedback. Satikutia came out in the reader’s column like this: “Completely unsuitable for any publication, let alone a Christian church magazine.”

Others saw the essence of the drawings in the opposite way: “I think that Ranta skillfully describes the love of neighbor and above all the lack of it in our world with his rough lines.”

Today With a more comprehensive range of topics, Ville Ranna’s caricatures have more and more substance. Recently, one crime report was filed with the police on the beach.

During the years of the church and the city, Ranta often used a self-portrait figure in his drawings, nowadays very rarely, only in topics like commenting on artists’ grant systems.

Even though Ranta is now hitting hard, he himself will hardly ever be seen in pictures Kari Suomalainen in the style of a self-portrait.