Book review | Fantasy writer Leigh Bardugo’s first work for adults is a hit

Elite university secret societies play with dangerous magic in the novel Secret Knowledge Society.

Novel

Leigh Bardugo: Society of Encrypted Information (The Ninth House). Finnish Meri Kapari. Aula & Co. 573 pp.

What comes to entertaining speculative fiction, Leigh Bardugon the first work aimed at adults Society of Encrypted Information is a pretty perfect match. The novel that starts the Alex Stern series cleverly combines supernatural horror, tough detective story and student novel.

Galaxy “Alex” Stern is a twenty-something ex-junkie who has been brought up from the street – or rather from a bloody crime scene – to become a student at the old and prestigious Yale University. Alex has a special talent. He sees with his naked eyes the “greys”, i.e. the dead, who could disturb the magical rites.

Magic is practiced by Yale’s eight traditional secret societies in their even more secret vaults. Magic does not have particularly lofty goals in the novel. It is a way for the already privileged rich youth to acquire more wealth.

Alex is recruited into the small ninth club, whose task is to look after the other eight clubs so that their magical money-making does not cause general damage. He becomes a kind of supernatural detective, with Darlington, a civilized senior student, as his guide.

A novel however, in the present, everything is messed up. Darlington has disappeared into a portal that may have been a trap. Alex tries to fulfill his duties which, without Darlington’s guidance, are beyond his abilities. Studies are also behind schedule.

And then 20-year-old Tara is killed in a way that Alex thinks suggests a ritual and secret society involvement. However, everyone prefers to see the case as an ordinary murder.

Leigh Bardugo has talked about strong young women before, and Alex is one too. He is a hard-boiled street kid, righteous but also vulnerable and traumatized. He was the sole survivor of the massacre that wiped out his junkie friend.

Alex realizes that he doesn’t really belong at a fancy East Coast university, and it’s not just that he’s from California. He comes from a completely different social class, and could fall back into his street at any time.

Alex has had a unique opportunity to enter the world into which his fellow students were born.

Certainty of wealth and high social status makes the young people of the Yale secret societies imagine that they can do anything. “All you kids play with fire and then look surprised when the house burns down,” comments Detective Superintendent Turner, Alex’s ally in the city police.

As in the United States, the differences between social classes are well described in the work, but the picture does not include a reflection on how this has come to be and whether the situation could somehow be changed.

Equality is sought only through justice: Alex wants the law to be the same for drug addicts and university elites.

Bardugon the novel owes much By Donna Tartt for the classic university description The gods celebrate at night (1992, Finnish 1993). Darlington’s character has more than a touch of Tartt’s Henry Winter.

However, Alex is much more of an outsider than Richard, the narrator of Tartt’s novel, even though both are from California. Although both works combine academic elites and murder, In the end there is more harry potter in the company of the Secret Knowledge.

In any case, Bardugo shows that he can also write for adults, or at least for young adults. Society of Encrypted Information is an excellently entertaining summer read. Sequel Hell Bent has already appeared in the United States.