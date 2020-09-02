Book Review | Even in high school, a great future seemed likely to Tommi Liimata: Rollo is an artist’s biography that grows a total work of art called Tommi Liimata

Tommi Liimatan Rollo is one of the best Finnish artist biographies.

Biography

Tommi Liimata: Rollo. Absolute Zero Rovaniemi 1990–1996. Biography. Like. 749 p. Also available as audiobook.

“I am aiming saving my life cycle as works of art, ”wrote a twenty-year-old from Rovaniemi Tommi Liamatta in its diary of thirteen June 1996.

There has been enough work. Liimata became known in the band Absoluutineninen Zeroapiste, but he has also been a Finlandia candidate, author, cartoonist, acclaimed podcast author and so on.

Not nearly everything he does is directly autobiographical, but two Jeppisnovel (2014 and 2016) chronicle the artist’s childhood years in Pietarsaari in the 1980s. Rollossa again, we remember the teens of the 1990s in Rovaniemi.

These books combine threads from the diverse works of Lima and partners, but most of all, they grow their own overall work of art from a man named Tommi Liimata.

More come to mind Pentti Saarikoski a reflection on the same subject, such as the famous: “I make my life fiction to make it true.”

North the life of the changed Lima continues Rollon at first partly in the same characters as in Pietarsaari with friends and art, but the child’s carelessness slowly subsides. The headache and getting used to is caused by the strange position of a stranger acquired and adopted at school, the separation of parents and the resulting shame, and the gradually intensifying band activity, which also does not happen without rubbing.

Glue travels the world on its own, but carries a mental weight that can’t even be talked to about friends.

“Even today, the scent of spring frost brings to my mind an enthusiastic period when the light and a great future inside me felt – not possible but probable. The light started to dim right at the beginning of high school, ”Liimata recalls.

Rollo differs Jeppisten from the continuum in that it is no longer a novel work but more clearly an autobiography, also backed by contemporary interviews – and at the same time more broadly than the history of Rovaniemi rock. However, the stylistic difference from the past is not large.

I glue a matter-of-fact and melodramatic narrative narrative, combined with originally expressed social and everyday perceptions, works in both prose and factual text. Several crystallizations in all their small formations are excellently entertaining.

“With our light stumps – beer never presses – we walked through the city center to Kaskitie to Piia and Pekki.”

The rich work offers many features to be interested in: the development of the creative mind, the history of the recession in Finland, the sociology of the circle of friends, the everyday life of music digging in the 1990s, the special features of northern Finnish cultural pursuits.

Unsophisticated but vigilant observation combines with fictional style in a strikingly natural way. Glue has honed its tools to top condition. This is what he has been purposefully pursuing since he was a child, as long as the ethos of creation and the desire to leave a mark on himself in the world have been present.

Thus Rollokin contains a genuine and well-spoken picture of time rather than an approximate recollection in which the years throw away and the past is a hazy image that remembers mostly feelings. Diligent diary writing has guaranteed to help you perceive the past.

In his diaries, teenager Tommi is convinced that the Descendants will still read them. Just like the previously mentioned Pentti Saarikoski.

Glue did a great job delivering Saarikoski Diaries of North The Hague and Kerava (2019). In fact, already Rill head and fat Correspondence (2010) Jouni Hynysen Despite his frivolity, he brought out stylistic similarities between Liimata and Saarikoski. Rollossa this connection too becomes clearer, recognized.

Throwing thoroughness seems to be an important part of Lima’s personality, which sets him apart from the pursuers as a child. Thoughts are not left halfway and projects are completed carefully – unless they are not of interest, such as even schooling.

Fast-forwarding is not started Not even in a roll. While the supposed mainline, the career of the Absolute Zero, takes tremendous steps, the completion of smaller cassette projects and home movies is also repeated without haste. Sometimes it can get boring, but the style has to be taken as it is. You never know which detail will become important, so they go through with equal value.

In the midst of sledding and musical pursuits, as well as growing up and general philosophizing, Liima and his partners become performing artists, local celebrities and record musicians.

Rollon At the end of the 19th century, the Absolute Zero Point has risen to national consciousness at a young age, and Liimata is moving to Tampere with her girlfriend. Artistry with its vast potential and rugged realities is the only considered career option.

Tommi Liamatta, 44, has already been nominated for the Finlandia Awards for Fiction. Such a well-backgrounded and written autobiography could perhaps compete for non-fiction in Finland.